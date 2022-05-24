The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the West Division

It is the offseason and finding things to talk about can be a bit challenging. Last year, we featured the top cities to visit in the West Division. In this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly,” we are going to take things a bit further and look at the top places to visit. This edition is going to look a little different as we are going to focus only on “the good.”

The Good

San Diego State (San Diego, California)

If you are going with kids or you love animals, be sure to check out the San Diego Zoo. The San Diego Zoo is widely regarded as one of the best zoos in the world. The USS Midway Museum is a great experience for you history lovers. Check out a different beach each day and there are also some really cool tide pools in the area. San Diego also has some great Italian food.

Fresno State (Fresno, California)

Fresno gets a bad wrap and some of the criticism is fair. But there are a lot of great things to do in the area. At the top of the list is taking a short drive to Yosemite. Give yourself a couple of days to take some amazing hikes. The Forestiere Underground Gardens are also worth your time.

San Jose State (San Jose, California)

San Jose is one of the few places in the United State where you can find a museum dedicated to Egyptian Artifacts. The Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum includes artifacts from the dynastic time period and even some more recent Islamic Artifacts. For you mystery lovers out there, the Winchester House is a must-see. Some believe that the house is haunted by the spirits of Winchester rifle victims.

Hawaii (Honolulu, Hawaii)

There is so much to do in Hawaii. One of the most humbling experiences of my teenage years was visiting Pearl Harbor. I highly suggest you take the time to visit the memorial, it was a memorable experience and helped to foster my love for history. You can’t go to Hawaii and not go snorkeling or attend a luau. Be sure to go on a hike and check out the Manoa Falls.

UNLV (Las Vegas, Nevada)

When we come to Las Vegas we want to be entertained. There are so many great shows and acts that you can find something that suits your interest. The Topgolf facility at the MGM Grand is a really cool experience for you golf lovers. It may not be Venice, but I always enjoy the fountains of the Bellagio. If you are up for a drive you can check out the Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon.

Nevada (Reno, Nevada)

If you are visiting Reno, my favorite hotel is the Silver Legacy. But honestly, if you have the time to get away from Reno, Lake Tahoe is a must. The area is known for its great skiing but is also a great summer destination. There are a ton of great trails and some really good fishing spots. Lake Tahoe also offers cruises, I recommend one of the evening dinner cruises.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which cities have you visited in the West Division? What are some activities you suggest? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.