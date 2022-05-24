Mountaintop View 5-24-22

Want to know what the internet is saying about the Mountain West? Click the links to get the info along with other content. Enjoy!

Rebels star pitcher Jenny Bressler loses for first time in over a month.

Two Sophomores and a Freshman win the weekly awards.

Wolf Pack end regular season on a down note

Will still be the 2nd seed in MW Championship Tourney.

“The bad news is we didn't reach our goal. The good news is we've got more games to play and this team is very capable of making a run if they want too." #BattleBorn https://t.co/4oKY617fWu — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) May 22, 2022

Two MW teams to start season on the road, one to play at home

FBS vs FBS matchups week 0



Northwestern vs Nebraska in Ireland



Nevada at New Mexico State



UConn at Utah State



Wyoming at Illinois



Charlotte at FAU



North Texas vs UTEP — CFB Home (@CFBHome) May 23, 2022

And the current betting lines for Week 0

Your way-too-early lines for Week Zero of the college football season. Pokes an 11-point dog at Illinois.



That line has 90-plus days to fluctuate … https://t.co/g6lS234Acx — 7220sports (@7220sports) May 23, 2022

Many consider the Bulldogs the team most likely to hoist the MW Championship Trophy when all is said and done. CFN takes a stab in listing whom they consider the top 10 Dogs entering the season.

And a big reason why Fresno State highly regarded

Bulldogs rank #16 nationally in returning production

Updated college football returning production rankings. Teams in green have risen by 15+ spots since Feb, teams in red have fallen by 15+, teams in bold have done so by 30+. pic.twitter.com/hZZ77DhJ47 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 23, 2022

Three MW teams tie for highest projected wins in the upcoming season. Can you guess which three?

On the horizon: