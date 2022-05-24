 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 5-24-22

UNLV softball, Baseball POTW, Nevada baseball, and a plethora of football news!

By RudyEspino
Want to know what the internet is saying about the Mountain West? Click the links to get the info along with other content. Enjoy!

Rebels Fall in First NISC Action

Rebels star pitcher Jenny Bressler loses for first time in over a month.

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Two Sophomores and a Freshman win the weekly awards.

Wolf Pack end regular season on a down note

Will still be the 2nd seed in MW Championship Tourney.

Two MW teams to start season on the road, one to play at home

And the current betting lines for Week 0

Fresno State Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Many consider the Bulldogs the team most likely to hoist the MW Championship Trophy when all is said and done. CFN takes a stab in listing whom they consider the top 10 Dogs entering the season.

And a big reason why Fresno State highly regarded

Bulldogs rank #16 nationally in returning production

College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version

Three MW teams tie for highest projected wins in the upcoming season. Can you guess which three?

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the West Division
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What could a division-less Mountain West look like?

