Mountaintop View 5-24-22

Want to know what the internet is saying about the Mountain West? Click the links to get the info along with other content. Enjoy!
Rebels Fall in First NISC Action
Rebels star pitcher Jenny Bressler loses for first time in over a month.
MW Baseball Players of the Week
Two Sophomores and a Freshman win the weekly awards.
Wolf Pack end regular season on a down note
Will still be the 2nd seed in MW Championship Tourney.
“The bad news is we didn't reach our goal. The good news is we've got more games to play and this team is very capable of making a run if they want too." #BattleBorn https://t.co/4oKY617fWu— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) May 22, 2022
Two MW teams to start season on the road, one to play at home
FBS vs FBS matchups week 0— CFB Home (@CFBHome) May 23, 2022
Northwestern vs Nebraska in Ireland
Nevada at New Mexico State
UConn at Utah State
Wyoming at Illinois
Charlotte at FAU
North Texas vs UTEP
And the current betting lines for Week 0
Your way-too-early lines for Week Zero of the college football season. Pokes an 11-point dog at Illinois.— 7220sports (@7220sports) May 23, 2022
That line has 90-plus days to fluctuate … https://t.co/g6lS234Acx
Fresno State Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
Many consider the Bulldogs the team most likely to hoist the MW Championship Trophy when all is said and done. CFN takes a stab in listing whom they consider the top 10 Dogs entering the season.
And a big reason why Fresno State highly regarded
Bulldogs rank #16 nationally in returning production
Updated college football returning production rankings. Teams in green have risen by 15+ spots since Feb, teams in red have fallen by 15+, teams in bold have done so by 30+. pic.twitter.com/hZZ77DhJ47— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 23, 2022
College Football Win Total Projections For All 131 Teams: Spring Version
Three MW teams tie for highest projected wins in the upcoming season. Can you guess which three?
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the West Division
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What could a division-less Mountain West look like?
Loading comments...