MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-23-22. The latest news, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were no new commitments, which is a bit of a surprise, but offers were plentiful. There were many teams deserving this week, but taking a look, Colorado State appears to have the most offers and will spend the week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 4

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 2

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Visit Recap

DB Leroy Bryant (Nevada)

“The visit was good! Some highlights were how they treated my family and made them feel comfortable. The apartment complex that players are able to stay in are very nice! We got to go over the coverages & some things they look for in a player and what I can expect from them as coaches. Next I’m going to talk with my family and try to figure things out.”

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

RB/DB Roy Gardner Jr. was offered by Air Force

OL Laird Wheeler was offered by Air Force

DE/TE Tyler King was offered by Air Force

DL Kade Steadman was offered by Air Force

DT Ty Holiday was offered by Air Force

OL Brady Phillips was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Jaylon Jenkins was offered by Air Force

TE CJ Jacobsen was offered by Air Force

TE Zack Marshall was offered by Air Force and Nevada

TE Zack Marshall was offered by Boise State

DE Nicholas Fernandez was offered by Boise State, UNLV, and Utah State

DB Drew Rodriguez was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB/RB Kamar Mothudi was offered by Colorado State

2024 DB Nijrell Eason II was offered by Colorado State

2024 DE/TE Connor Bachhuber was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Plas Johnson was offered by Colorado State

2024 DE/TE Camden Jones was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Dylan Tapley was offered by Colorado State

2024 RB Asa Chatman was offered by Colorado State

2025 QB Bekkem Kritza was offered by Colorado State

2025 ATH Tre’ Harrison was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Marshel Sanders was offered by Fresno State

2024 LB Charles Correa was offered by Hawaii

2024 QB Micah Alejado was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB Ko’o Kia was offered by Hawaii

DL Kitione Tau was offered by Nevada

DB Khai Taylor was offered by Nevada

OL Sean Na’a was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Sire Gaines was offered by SDSU

2024 OL Mark Schroller was offered by SDSU

2025 LB/WR Maximum Fonoimoana was offered by SDSU

JUCO DE Dean Miller was offered by SJSU

2024 OL Justin Tauanuu was offered by SJSU

2024 DE Deshawn Warner was offered by SJSU

TE/DE Cayden Dawson was offered by UNLV

LB Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu was offered by UNLV

OL Reagan Gill was offered by UNLV

DB William Hicks was offered by UNLV

2024 WR Jack Ressler was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Cam’Ren-Chance Brooks was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Isaiah Garcia was offered by Utah State

QB Lincoln Kienholz was offered by Wyoming

WR/DB Cordell Montgomery was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

WR Mikey Matthews visited Hawaii

Evaluation Visits:

Air Force:

Boise State:

Colorado State:

Fresno State:

Hawaii:

Nevada:

New Mexico:

SDSU:

SJSU:

UNLV:

Utah State:

Wyoming:

Commits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.