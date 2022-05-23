Mountaintop View 5-23-22. Hiring assistants, Alford, SDSU softball, MWC baseball tourney, no divisions.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.
How do head coaches fill out the rest of their staff?
A really interesting article. Some highlights include: asking players, interactive interviews, learning from interviews, relational as well as technical, and of course hearing about Mike Leach interviews. There is also the Saban ploy of wondering how much to share in an interview; the balance of making an impression vs spilling secrets.
Alford takes blame.
Steve Alford took responsibility for Nevada’s poor showing last season. He addressed the issues and how the current landscape (transfer portal and NIL) shape how to go about fixing these issues. They will have to rebuild on the fly with experienced players, better shooters, and those who understand their role on the team.
Aztecs softball season comes to an end.
Fought to the bitter end. So proud of this team.#RiseUp #Tribe pic.twitter.com/59iIbJslh4— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) May 23, 2022
The Mountain West baseball tournament bracket is set.
The #MWBSB bracket is set ⚾️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 22, 2022
Join us in San Diego and cheer on your team! Tickets are on sale at https://t.co/peA4Ega8QW pic.twitter.com/2PVS50T3rK
MWC to do away with divisions in 2023.
NEWS: Mountain West Announces Elimination of Football Divisions in 2023— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 20, 2022
FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/JwjhXJt3Um#MWFB pic.twitter.com/R4MtuKPygK
