 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 5-23-22. Hiring assistants, Alford, SDSU softball, MWC baseball tourney, no divisions.

By MikeWittmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Boise State at Air Force Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

How do head coaches fill out the rest of their staff?

A really interesting article. Some highlights include: asking players, interactive interviews, learning from interviews, relational as well as technical, and of course hearing about Mike Leach interviews. There is also the Saban ploy of wondering how much to share in an interview; the balance of making an impression vs spilling secrets.

Alford takes blame.

Steve Alford took responsibility for Nevada’s poor showing last season. He addressed the issues and how the current landscape (transfer portal and NIL) shape how to go about fixing these issues. They will have to rebuild on the fly with experienced players, better shooters, and those who understand their role on the team.

Aztecs softball season comes to an end.

The Mountain West baseball tournament bracket is set.

MWC to do away with divisions in 2023.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup with the latest news, offers, and commitments.
  • Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the West Division
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What could a division-less Mountain West look like?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...