Mountaintop View 5-20-22

Don’t get caught not knowing what’s going on in the Mountain West!

By RudyEspino
/ new

Much like Rich Strike, we are heading into the stretch drive of spring sports. Click the links to see what is happening around the conference so you can know if you need to go to the whip or not!

Mountain West Softball Weekly Release

Get up-to-speed on Softball news as the Aztecs and Rebels prepare for tournament play.

Rebels Earn No. 3 Overall Seed for Postseason NISC

Although they may have missed out on the NCAA Tournament, UNLV will still see post-season action in the NISC. See who the other 11 teams are and where they are seeded for play that starts today.

San José State Takes Aim At National Title

The Spartans tee off today in first round action.

3 teams are in, who will be the 4th?

100 Things to Know for the 2022 College Football Season

3 MW teams are mentioned but I am more surprised by which teams are not mentioned!

Agree or Disagree for MWC?

Two MW teams will need to make sure their passports are valid. Which two?

MW School on list

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E2

