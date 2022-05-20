Mountaintop View 5-20-22

Much like Rich Strike, we are heading into the stretch drive of spring sports. Click the links to see what is happening around the conference so you can know if you need to go to the whip or not!
Mountain West Softball Weekly Release
Get up-to-speed on Softball news as the Aztecs and Rebels prepare for tournament play.
Rebels Earn No. 3 Overall Seed for Postseason NISC
Although they may have missed out on the NCAA Tournament, UNLV will still see post-season action in the NISC. See who the other 11 teams are and where they are seeded for play that starts today.
San José State Takes Aim At National Title
The Spartans tee off today in first round action.
3 teams are in, who will be the 4th?
It's the final weekend of the #MWBSB regular season‼️@unlvbaseball and @NevadaBaseball are in the running to be regular-season champs and @AF_Baseball and @FresnoStateBSB are fighting for the final spot in the tournament ⚾️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 19, 2022
Series start tonight on the MWN #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/SSJykNHvLI
100 Things to Know for the 2022 College Football Season
3 MW teams are mentioned but I am more surprised by which teams are not mentioned!
Agree or Disagree for MWC?
Chime in using “Comments” section below
Bleacher Report’s Conference Champion Predictions:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 19, 2022
PAC-12: Utah Utes
MWC: Fresno State https://t.co/fWiI58JvHz
Two MW teams will need to make sure their passports are valid. Which two?
Nearly 40 teams are already locked into preseason international tours. Here’s the most updated list: https://t.co/lNKExsrgQy— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 19, 2022
MW School on list
We are pleased to honor the Super 11, the best SID teams in the country and our coach of the year. https://t.co/E7IIF8Tm5J pic.twitter.com/l6kATkB8Am— Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) May 19, 2022
On the Horizon:
Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E2
Loading comments...