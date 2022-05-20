Mountaintop View 5-20-22

Much like Rich Strike, we are heading into the stretch drive of spring sports. Click the links to see what is happening around the conference so you can know if you need to go to the whip or not!

Get up-to-speed on Softball news as the Aztecs and Rebels prepare for tournament play.

Although they may have missed out on the NCAA Tournament, UNLV will still see post-season action in the NISC. See who the other 11 teams are and where they are seeded for play that starts today.

The Spartans tee off today in first round action.

3 teams are in, who will be the 4th?

It's the final weekend of the #MWBSB regular season‼️@unlvbaseball and @NevadaBaseball are in the running to be regular-season champs and @AF_Baseball and @FresnoStateBSB are fighting for the final spot in the tournament ⚾️



Series start tonight on the MWN #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/SSJykNHvLI — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 19, 2022

3 MW teams are mentioned but I am more surprised by which teams are not mentioned!

Agree or Disagree for MWC?

Chime in using “Comments” section below

Bleacher Report’s Conference Champion Predictions:



PAC-12: Utah Utes

MWC: Fresno State https://t.co/fWiI58JvHz — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 19, 2022

Two MW teams will need to make sure their passports are valid. Which two?

Nearly 40 teams are already locked into preseason international tours. Here’s the most updated list: https://t.co/lNKExsrgQy — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 19, 2022

MW School on list

We are pleased to honor the Super 11, the best SID teams in the country and our coach of the year. https://t.co/E7IIF8Tm5J pic.twitter.com/l6kATkB8Am — Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) May 19, 2022

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E2