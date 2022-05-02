The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team secured its transfer Sunday.

The Pack added Elon transfer Hunter McIntosh, he announced on Twitter Sunday. A second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) member, McIntosh also considered Minnesota and Wichita State as well.

Other programs heard from were: Clemson, South Carolina, Loyola Chicago, San Francisco, South Carolina, Illinois State and Mountain West’s Colorado State, among others, per Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Elon’s Hunter McIntosh tells @Stockrisers that he’s heard from Minnesota, Clemson, South Carolina, Wichita State, Colorado State, Loyola Chicago, San Francisco, Nevada, App State, UNC Charlotte, Illinois State and many more. Working on scheduling visits.



Hit 87 three’s [37%]. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 12, 2022

McIntosh, who played three seasons with the Phoenix, is a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible since he’s a first-time transfer. He will likely get of plenty of opportunity with the departure of Desmond Cambridge (to Arizona State) and presumably Grant Sherfield (in the draft waters plus in the portal), Nevada’s two All-Mountain West guards from a year ago.

McIntosh started in all 85 games he appeared in at Elon. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, netting 39.8 percent of his shots, 38.1 percent of his 6.8 3-point attempts and 81.4 percent of his free throws.

Last year, he posted 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 38.4/37.7/80.3 shooting splits — good enough for a 52.3 true-shooting percentage, down from his previous two seasons (54.5 in ‘20-21, 57.1 in ‘19-20). McIntosh was the CAA rookie of the year as a freshman in 2019-20, tallying 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, notching eventual career-bests in field goal percentage (41.7) and 3-point percentage (40.4) in 31.9 minutes per contest.

McIntosh, a native of Atlanta, Ga., was named the Atlanta Journal Constitution 3A player of the year as a junior and was a two-time All-State First Team 3A selection in high school. The four-year varsity letterman out of the Greater Atlanta Christian School averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game, scoring north of 1,900 career points.

Nevada has yet to make the transfer official.

Who’s still on the roster?

Including McIntosh and not including the three players (Alem Huseinovic, Sherfield, Caleb Oden) currently in the transfer portal, here’s what the roster is looking like heading into the 2022-23 season:

Guards: Daniel Foster, Jalen Weaver, Trey Pettigrew (freshman), Hunter McIntosh

Wings: Kenan Blackshear, Tre Coleman, Darrion Williams (freshman)

Bigs: Will Baker, KJ Hymes, Nick Davidson