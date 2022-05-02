Mountaintop View 5-2-22. Wyoming & Fresno State spring games, MBB return, Tennis & Golf Champions

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.
Also, the NFL Draft has concluded, but coverage has not.
Gold tops Brown in Wyoming Spring Game.
Wyoming concluded spring practices this weekend. In typical fashion, neither side scored in the first quarter, but things picked up after that. Andrew Peasley looked solid at quarterback and Coach Bohl was impressed with the talent at running back, where Dawaiian McNeely shined in the game. He was also pleased with the defensive line, which was a question mark for much of the spring. The defensive made a few big plays, which is no surprise for those who are familiar with the Cowboys.
Fresno State filling in pieces.
The Bulldogs are navigating through a coaching change, even if it’s a familiar face. They have some strong recruiting classes, a number of transfers, and they are all learning one another. According to this article, they are all fitting into place seamlessly. That bodes well for a team that was in and out of the rankings last year and has aspirations of building on that for this upcoming season.
Aztec MBB player is coming back.
Four years is not enough for AG, so he's going to be back on The Mesa in 2022-23. #GoAztecs— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) April 28, 2022
Release: https://t.co/FT6URhaKpq pic.twitter.com/1P1DLAxPGV
MWC Tennis Championships
Game Set Champions @WolfPackMTennis is headed to the 2022 NCAA Men's Tennis Tournament!#AtThePeak | #MWMTen | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/AZzca37gvV— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 1, 2022
MWC Golf Championships
⛳️ ⛳️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 2, 2022
Congratulations @AztecMGolf #AtThePeak | #MWMGOLF | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/aOZp77pGrE
On the horizon:
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup with the latest news, offers, and commitments. Plus, May Team Recruiting Rankings
- Later today: Jordan Jackson drafted by the Saints
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the Mountain Division
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: NFL Draft Winners and Losers
