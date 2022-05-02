MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-2-22. May Recruiting Rankings. Plus, the latest offers, commitments, and visits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were three new commitments, two from SDSU and one from Colorado State. Looking at all the offers and visits, plus the commits, the Aztecs take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

May Team Recruiting Rankings:

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless.

Has it been a month already? April saw many new commitments, which help the rankings get flushed out a bit early in the cycle. And here are the April rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) Boise State

2) Nevada

3) Fresno State

4) Air Force

5) Colorado State

6) San Jose State

7) San Diego State

8) New Mexico

9-12): Everyone else

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DE/TE Kyle Stahlecker was offered by Air Force

DB Josiah Dye was offered by Air Force

DE Gavin Geweniger was offered by Air Force

RB Kainoa Carvalho was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by Air Force and SJSU

DB Viliamu Toilolo Jr. was offered by Air Force and UNLV

2024 OL Dylan Sikorski was offered by Air Force

WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Boise State

2025 LB Noah Karim Mikhail was offered by Boise State

2025 WR/DB Malik Stacy was offered by Colorado State

RB Simi Bakare was offered by Fresno State

OL Sean Na’a was offered by Fresno State

WR Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Hawaii

DE Julian Savaiinaea was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR Tei E Nacua was offered by Hawaii

2024 LB Tristan Waiamau-Galindo was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR/DB Kamaehu Roman was offered by Hawaii

2024 ATH Kingsley Purcell Ah You was offered by Hawaii

2024 DE Kekai Burnett was offered by Hawaii

2024 DE Lafaele Anelu was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB/TE Carter Jones was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB Vincent Tautua was offered by Hawaii

2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by Hawaii

2025 WR/DB Mana Carvalho was offered by Hawaii

2025 QB Treston McMillan was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB/TE Maximum Moe Fonoimoana was offered by Hawaii

2025 ATH Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by Hawaii

OL Jose Soto was offered by Nevada

TE/DE Cayden Dawson was offered by Nevada

DE Lucas Conti was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Joshua Glanz was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Chris Lawson was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Samuel Harris was offered by Nevada

LB Noah Karim Mikhail was offered by SDSU

RB/DB Donavyn Pellot was offered by SDSU

LB Palaie Faoa was offered by SDSU

RB Will Stallings Jr was offered by SDSU

DB Joseph Faulker V was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by SDSU

OL Roger Alderman was offered by SDSU

2024 DE Kash Richards was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by SJSU

DB Cox Josiah was offered by SJSU

WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by SJSU

2025 WR/DB Dezjour Malone was offered by SJSU

2026 QB Jaden O’Neal was offered by SJSU

2026 WR/DB Davien Potts was offered by SJSU

DL Terry K. Hampton was offered by Utah State

Visits:

WR Myles Libman visited Boise State

DT Vaka Hansen visited Fresno State

WR/DB Jeremiah Ruffin visited Fresno State

DB Sailasa Vadrawale visited UNLV

LB Jordan Whitney visited UNLV

Evaluation Visits:

Boise State: Oak Hills HS, Adelanto HS, Prosper HS, Sultana HSj, Archbishop Riordan HS, Cedar Valley HS, Grandview HS, Oak Hills HS, Palmer Ridge HS, St. Paul HS, Charter Oak HS, Southwest Christian HS, Narbonne HS, Glacier Peak HS, Marcus HS, Nolan Catholic HS, Ferris HS, La Miranda HS, Centennial HS, Hebron HS, Keller Central HS

Colorado State: Salesian HS, Highlands Rach HS, Smoky Hill HS, Eaglecrest High School, Maderna HS, Sunnyside HS, Clovis West HS, Archbishop Riordan HS, Berthoud HS, Westview HS

Hawaii: Rancho Cucamonga HS, Oak Hills HS

Nevada: Serra Padre HS, Sunnyside HS, Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, LA, Fresno, San Francisco, Marin, Orange County, Chula Vista

SDSU: Rancho Cucamonga HS, John W. North HS

SJSU: Thousand Oaks HS, Marcos de Niza HS, Saugus HS, Sunnyside HS, Archbishop Riordan HS

Utah State: Hawaii,

Commits

QB Jackson Brousseau committed to Colorado State

OL Ryan Silver committed to SDSU

DB Marcus Ratcliffe committed to SDSU

