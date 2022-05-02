MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-2-22. May Recruiting Rankings. Plus, the latest offers, commitments, and visits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were three new commitments, two from SDSU and one from Colorado State. Looking at all the offers and visits, plus the commits, the Aztecs take the cover photo this week.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 3
- Air Force: 2
- Boise State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
- San Diego State: 1
- San Jose State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!— MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.
The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5
Commitment Spotlight
May Team Recruiting Rankings:
Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless.
Has it been a month already? April saw many new commitments, which help the rankings get flushed out a bit early in the cycle. And here are the April rankings for those who like to compare month to month.
1) Boise State
2) Nevada
3) Fresno State
4) Air Force
5) Colorado State
6) San Jose State
7) San Diego State
8) New Mexico
9-12): Everyone else
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- DE/TE Kyle Stahlecker was offered by Air Force
- DB Josiah Dye was offered by Air Force
- DE Gavin Geweniger was offered by Air Force
- RB Kainoa Carvalho was offered by Air Force
- WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by Air Force and SJSU
- DB Viliamu Toilolo Jr. was offered by Air Force and UNLV
- 2024 OL Dylan Sikorski was offered by Air Force
- WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Boise State
- 2025 LB Noah Karim Mikhail was offered by Boise State
- 2025 WR/DB Malik Stacy was offered by Colorado State
- RB Simi Bakare was offered by Fresno State
- OL Sean Na’a was offered by Fresno State
- WR Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Hawaii
- DE Julian Savaiinaea was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR Tei E Nacua was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 LB Tristan Waiamau-Galindo was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR/DB Kamaehu Roman was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 ATH Kingsley Purcell Ah You was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 DE Kekai Burnett was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 DE Lafaele Anelu was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 WR Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 LB/TE Carter Jones was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 LB Vincent Tautua was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 WR/DB Mana Carvalho was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 QB Treston McMillan was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 LB/TE Maximum Moe Fonoimoana was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 ATH Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by Hawaii
- OL Jose Soto was offered by Nevada
- TE/DE Cayden Dawson was offered by Nevada
- DE Lucas Conti was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL Joshua Glanz was offered by Nevada
- 2025 WR/DB Chris Lawson was offered by Nevada
- 2025 RB Samuel Harris was offered by Nevada
- LB Noah Karim Mikhail was offered by SDSU
- RB/DB Donavyn Pellot was offered by SDSU
- LB Palaie Faoa was offered by SDSU
- RB Will Stallings Jr was offered by SDSU
- DB Joseph Faulker V was offered by SDSU
- WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by SDSU
- OL Roger Alderman was offered by SDSU
- 2024 DE Kash Richards was offered by SDSU
- WR/DB Sailasa Vadrawale was offered by SJSU
- DB Cox Josiah was offered by SJSU
- WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by SJSU
- 2025 WR/DB Dezjour Malone was offered by SJSU
- 2026 QB Jaden O’Neal was offered by SJSU
- 2026 WR/DB Davien Potts was offered by SJSU
- DL Terry K. Hampton was offered by Utah State
Visits:
- WR Myles Libman visited Boise State
- DT Vaka Hansen visited Fresno State
- WR/DB Jeremiah Ruffin visited Fresno State
- DB Sailasa Vadrawale visited UNLV
- LB Jordan Whitney visited UNLV
Evaluation Visits:
- Boise State: Oak Hills HS, Adelanto HS, Prosper HS, Sultana HSj, Archbishop Riordan HS, Cedar Valley HS, Grandview HS, Oak Hills HS, Palmer Ridge HS, St. Paul HS, Charter Oak HS, Southwest Christian HS, Narbonne HS, Glacier Peak HS, Marcus HS, Nolan Catholic HS, Ferris HS, La Miranda HS, Centennial HS, Hebron HS, Keller Central HS
- Colorado State: Salesian HS, Highlands Rach HS, Smoky Hill HS, Eaglecrest High School, Maderna HS, Sunnyside HS, Clovis West HS, Archbishop Riordan HS, Berthoud HS, Westview HS
- Hawaii: Rancho Cucamonga HS, Oak Hills HS
- Nevada: Serra Padre HS, Sunnyside HS, Salt Lake City, Denver, Seattle, Portland, LA, Fresno, San Francisco, Marin, Orange County, Chula Vista
- SDSU: Rancho Cucamonga HS, John W. North HS
- SJSU: Thousand Oaks HS, Marcos de Niza HS, Saugus HS, Sunnyside HS, Archbishop Riordan HS
- Utah State: Hawaii,
Commits
- QB Jackson Brousseau committed to Colorado State
- OL Ryan Silver committed to SDSU
- DB Marcus Ratcliffe committed to SDSU
Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.
For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.
Loading comments...