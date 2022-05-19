 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 5-19-22

Rule changes, Marcus Shaver returns, crazy basketball court and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Boise State vs Memphis Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Analyzing Nevada’s post-spring camp two-deep depth chart on defense

Nevada lost a ton of talent from the 2021 season, but star DT Dom Peterson is back! Chris Murray takes a deep dive on where the Nevada Wolf Pack defense stands going into the summer.

Boise State Sports: Bronco Nation missing some home cooking

KTVB’s Scott Slant reviews all Boise State happenings from the past few days, and adds a question: is Boise State overdue to be hosting home track/cross country events? Boise State softball was plenty great this season, but things get quiet at BSU after basketball season ends.

Sam Houston, Hawaii schedule 2024, 2025 home-and-home football series

We noted this news yesterday, but the details are interesting. Hawaii playing on the road against an FCS powerhouse transitioning to FBS ball. Imagine that? Like Wyoming playing at Montana, or Boise State at North Dakota State. What other FCS teams are due to move up the ranks? Rainbow Warriors would be wise to not overlook the Bearkats.

Marcus Shaver is returning to Boise State

Lol please be true

This might end up influencing the MWC

Let the fighting begin

On The Horizon:

Today: Revisiting the Boise State 2018 Class Part 6: Defensive Line

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E2

