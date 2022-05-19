Mountaintop View 5-19-22

Nevada lost a ton of talent from the 2021 season, but star DT Dom Peterson is back! Chris Murray takes a deep dive on where the Nevada Wolf Pack defense stands going into the summer.

KTVB’s Scott Slant reviews all Boise State happenings from the past few days, and adds a question: is Boise State overdue to be hosting home track/cross country events? Boise State softball was plenty great this season, but things get quiet at BSU after basketball season ends.

We noted this news yesterday, but the details are interesting. Hawaii playing on the road against an FCS powerhouse transitioning to FBS ball. Imagine that? Like Wyoming playing at Montana, or Boise State at North Dakota State. What other FCS teams are due to move up the ranks? Rainbow Warriors would be wise to not overlook the Bearkats.

Marcus Shaver is returning to Boise State

10 is back pic.twitter.com/jkr5Nv6Z2Z — Marcus Shaver Jr (@marcus10shaver) May 18, 2022

This might end up influencing the MWC

Division I Council relaxes restrictions for FBS football conference championship games; FBS conferences to determine their championship game participants. All Council actions are not final until today’s meeting ends. pic.twitter.com/cHjD4nfVle — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2022

6️⃣ MW cities are ranked in @usnews' Best Places to live including 2️⃣ in the top 5️⃣#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/qoaSbbwRPS — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 18, 2022

