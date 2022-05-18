Mountaintop View 5-18-22. Nevada depth chart, CFB ideas, NBA Combine, Future games, POTW

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.
Predicting the depth chart for Nevada's offense.
Because why not? 3 players are returning starters; RB Taua, OL Frost, and K Talton. Then, some other locks, like QB Cox, WR Bell, and OL Capra. Some other familiar names appear on the list as well. Check it out.
Ideas to fix college sports.
Another peak off-season article. Joe Moglia, who is a former CEO of TD Ameritrade and former head coach at Coastal Carolina has some ideas for the NCAA. An exec committee, no signing period (players can sign at any time but have 48 hours to sign and at least a one-year commitment to the school). Also, attempting to fix/slow down the coaching carousel, and reorganizing the FBS.
2 former MWC players gearing up for NBA Combine
Future games alert.
Softball Players of the Week.
On the horizon:
