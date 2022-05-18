Peak Perspective: The Rise of SJSU’s Spartan Athletics Center

On the football field, you need the people infrastructure of culture and coaching to sustain a viable program. And Spartan head coach Brent Brennan is still on a firm upswing with his football program to say the least.

The building infrastructures are still catching up.

Altogether, there’s a symbiotic relationship between academics and sports where the ambience of structures and the physical environment should resonate the aura and spirit of success.

Signs of new building progress abound around CEFCU Stadium from its locker room and weight room to scoreboard, parking structures and various new facilities around the campus – it’s a long-awaited movement that’s been happening at San Jose State.

It’s beyond football – though football is the spearhead to all that is also happening across all of its sports programs.

Around the city in general, it’s starting to feel like a renaissance that’s long overdue, though still on the down-low to many local residents…but rising.

The Crown Jewel

The Spartan Athletics Center (SAC) will emanate from the east side of CEFCU. It will be uniquely situated to be one with the stadium.

The 55,000-square foot, $60+ million facility is supposed to be ready before the 2023 football season (it remains to be seen with the current state of the economy and rising building costs). Some may remember some false starts from past decades, but this time, construction is well underway.

As the two-story facility will certainly enhance the experience specifically for football and soccer for everyone watching and participating, SAC will also be another spearhead symbol that expands the university’s world class intentions.

When up and running, all expectations point to a venue that will be unlike any other collegiate sports experience in California. A modern, open facility with the Silicon Valley east hills as a backdrop and an expansive east outdoor viewing area that will offer variations of up-close, premium VIP experiences.

The SAC addition will also cause a big climb up peoples’ lists of Mountain West stadium rankings.

The symbiosis between all the new “brick and mortar” and winning sports programs will cement the university’s refreshed brand and appeal for the remainder of this century.

From a sports conference standpoint, it makes sense SJSU finally lives up to all its metropolitan potential, as it should, which could be a whole other story.

A big selling point that brings it home

Often words and reputation with the best, proven intentions can be enough for students and student-athletes to become Spartans, especially when you’ve shown the track record of taking care of them.

SAC will galvanize and symbolize to current and new generations the efforts to be a timeless institution through its student athletes - as SJSU already does in academics.

Brennan has more than often explained the need to have top-notch facilities - obviously for recruiting purposes and market appeal, but less obvious for the invaluable aspects of well-being.

The student athletes across all 22 sports will have even greater pride and purpose let alone the positive effects and psychological wonders of a more holistic, centralized community that will better support and enhance all the other important intangibles of their sports performance and academic lives.

The CEFCU SAC experience

The CEFCU stadium name still has a ways to go to overtake the rich and long history of its Spartan stadium past.

For those who remember the old north end zone experience for kids back in the day at Spartan stadium, the new grass berm experience of SAC will rekindle memories and create so many more.

SAC in harmony with CEFCU will frame and help start a new history, especially, if the reciprocity between venue and winning performances.

The visual distinction of the new CEFCU should also leave no mistake that a game or event took place in San Jose. That brand value can be immense.

But if it all can also help start luring generational talent and more winning years (and just the reputation of winning itself), there will be new magic and a new home for great, lasting memories.

When the time arrives, expect a memorable opening.