Mountaintop View 5-17-22

The benefit of going to a buffet is that you will usually find a couple of things to your liking. Hoping the same is true for today’s links! Enjoy!

Ader was the only Wolf Pack athlete to win a gold medal as well as the first to be named Most Outstanding Performer.

More accolades for Spartans top womens golfer Oon!

She won the individual title at the Ann Arbor regional last week and this week she's on the final watch list for @TheAnnikaAward ⛳️



Congrats @Natasha_AndreaO!#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #MWWGOLF | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/VghgqAnoG5 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 16, 2022

First time recipients for this week’s winners!

Milestone for this Aggie

NCAA finding out that a cow already out of the barn doesn’t return voluntarily...

High praise for 2 MW football teams....

ESPN’s Best CFB Defenses for the Next 3 Years:



12. Utah

14. Oregon

16. San Diego State

25. Boise State https://t.co/ejHFcDWE47 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 16, 2022

Sheridan had been let go at Air Force when the allegations became known.

On the horizon: