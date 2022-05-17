 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 5-17-22

All the MW sports news you can use on a Tuesday!

By RudyEspino
The benefit of going to a buffet is that you will usually find a couple of things to your liking. Hoping the same is true for today’s links! Enjoy!

Nicola Ader captures four medals, named top athlete at Mountain West Championships

Ader was the only Wolf Pack athlete to win a gold medal as well as the first to be named Most Outstanding Performer.

More accolades for Spartans top womens golfer Oon!

MW Baseball Players of the Week

First time recipients for this week’s winners!

Milestone for this Aggie

Fissures already appearing after NCAA’s attempted crackdown on NIL from boosters, collectives

NCAA finding out that a cow already out of the barn doesn’t return voluntarily...

High praise for 2 MW football teams....

Wisconsin assistant resigns after being linked to alleged NCAA recruiting violations at Air Force

Sheridan had been let go at Air Force when the allegations became known.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the Mountain Division
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The rise of SJSU’s Spartan Athletics Center

