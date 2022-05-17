Mountaintop View 5-17-22

The benefit of going to a buffet is that you will usually find a couple of things to your liking. Hoping the same is true for today’s links! Enjoy!
Nicola Ader captures four medals, named top athlete at Mountain West Championships
Ader was the only Wolf Pack athlete to win a gold medal as well as the first to be named Most Outstanding Performer.
More accolades for Spartans top womens golfer Oon!
She won the individual title at the Ann Arbor regional last week and this week she's on the final watch list for @TheAnnikaAward ⛳️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 16, 2022
Congrats @Natasha_AndreaO!#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #MWWGOLF | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/VghgqAnoG5
MW Baseball Players of the Week
First time recipients for this week’s winners!
Milestone for this Aggie
“Goodbye” Gabby ties the school record for single-season home runs! @GabriellaJimen8 x @USUSoftball #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ZGgD6EYl41— Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) May 13, 2022
Fissures already appearing after NCAA’s attempted crackdown on NIL from boosters, collectives
NCAA finding out that a cow already out of the barn doesn’t return voluntarily...
High praise for 2 MW football teams....
ESPN’s Best CFB Defenses for the Next 3 Years:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) May 16, 2022
12. Utah
14. Oregon
16. San Diego State
25. Boise State https://t.co/ejHFcDWE47
Wisconsin assistant resigns after being linked to alleged NCAA recruiting violations at Air Force
Sheridan had been let go at Air Force when the allegations became known.
