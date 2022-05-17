The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Top Spots to Visit in the Mountain Division

It is the offseason and finding things to talk about can be a bit challenging. Last year, we featured the top cities to visit in the Mountain Division. In this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly,” we are going to take things a bit further and look at the top places to visit. This edition is going to look a little different as we are going to focus only on “the good.”

The Good (Best Places to Visit):

Air Force (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

I’ve been lucky enough to visit Colorado Springs a few times and the scenery is absolutely stunning. There is the obvious choice of checking out Pike’s Peak. but my preference is the Garden of the Gods. There are some great rock formations and hiking trails in the area. If you have time to take an hour's drive, be sure to check out the Royal Gorge.

Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

Call me a nerd, but I love history. My favorite spot to visit in Boise is the Old Idaho Penitentiary. The Old Pen is filled with great stories and there is an awesome military museum that is located on-site. I would also recommend checking out the World Center For Birds of Prey. Make sure that you check out downtown Boise, there are lots of great restaurants and breweries in the area.

Colorado State (Fort Collins, Colorado)

Full honesty, Fort Collins is the only city on this list I have not visited. I have heard that it is one of the best college towns in the conferences and the breweries are amazing. I have also heard that the Coyote Ridge Natural Area has some great trails. For those of you that have been to Fort Collins, what would you recommend?

New Mexico (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

If you go during the right time of the year, you are sure to see lots of hot air balloons. I highly suggest taking a ride on Sandia Peak Tramway. The city is also filled with rich Native American traditions, be sure to check out the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Utah State (Logan, Utah)

The drive across Logan Canyon makes this trip worth it. Logan may not have the flair that some of the other cities in the conference have, but the scenery is amazing. There are a ton of great hiking trails and some good skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Be sure to check out the Crimson Trail.

Wyoming (Laramie, Wyoming)

Like the other cities on this list, most people visit this area for the nature in the area. But the Geological Museum on the University of Wyoming campus is a great place to start your visit. I also suggest visiting the Deerwood Ranch Wildhorse EcoSanctuary.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Next week we will be taking a look at the best places to visit in the West Division. Which cities have you visited in the Mountain Division? What are some activities you suggest? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.