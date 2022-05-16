Mountaintop View 5-16-22. Nevada eastside, Wyoming helmets, rule changes, softball tourney, T&F champs

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

It may not mean much to those who are not Wolf Pack fans, but those fans seem to be happy with a return to the traditional side of the field. According to Coach Wilson, it was a group decision made with the support of players, alumni, coaches, and fans. There are many reasons but the tradition and better with weather conditions seem to be bigger factors.

The Cowboys football team has partnered with Riddle, they of the smart helmet technology, and the results have already been apparent. They began using these helmets in 2019 and Coach Bohl said it has kept the team safer from head injuries. They are sensors in the helmets and that data has led to the coaches changing how some things are done in practices. This has resulted in a reduction of 42% of head injuries according to the company.

It’s that time of year. The NCAA transformation committee is meeting to discuss some rule changes. This year has some big ones. They propose instituting a transfer window of when players can actually enter the portal (ex. not during the season), as well as decluttering the recruiting calendar (two periods: a recruiting period where everything is allowed and a shutdown period where nothing is allowed), eliminating the maximum number of coaches as well as scholarship limits (those would probably need to be flushed out more). It’s well worth a read and figures to be a big topic of discussion this offseason.

