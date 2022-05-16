MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-16-22. The latest news, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there was one new commitment, with Nevada adding yet another member to its 2023 class. Looking at all the offers and visits, plus the commits, the Wolf Pack take another week on the cover photo.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Nevada: 4
- Air Force: 2
- Boise State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
- San Diego State: 1
- San Jose State: 1
- Wyoming: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.
Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!— MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021
Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when
- You can take official/unofficial visits
- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits
- Coaches can make home visits
- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.
The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5
Commitment Spotlight
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- LB Zane Poulter was offered by Air Force
- WR Troy Bean was offered by Air Force
- WR/DB KJ Reed was offered by Air Force
- WR Mikey Matthews was offered by Air Force
- WR Jackson Holman was offered by Air Force
- OL Kyle Cox was offered by Boise State and SDSU
- DE Ryan McCulloch was offered by Boise State
- DE Gavin Geweniger was offered by Boise State
- OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by Boise State and Fresno State
- WR/DB Buom Jock was offered by Colorado State
- WR Montrel Hatten was offered by Colorado State
- DB Chuck McDonald III was offered by Colorado State
- LB Luke Anderson was offered by Colorado State
- LB Owen Chambliss was offered by Colorado State
- WR Jonathan Smith was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 RB/LB Anthony McMillian Jr was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 TE Jason Mitchell II was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 Xander Ruggeroli was offered by Colorado State and Fresno State
- 2025 DB Derek_Meadows was offered by Colorado State
- RB Johnny Thompson Jr. was offered by Fresno State
- RB Donavyn Pellot was offered by Fresno State and UNLV
- WR Josiah Phillips was offered by Fresno State and Utah State
- OL Sean D. Scott was offered by Hawaii
- WR David Afari was offered by Hawaii
- WR Dylan Herman was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR Audric Harris was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 ATH De Von Rice was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 LB/WR Sylas Alaimalo was offered by Hawaii
- DL Sekai Asoau-Afoa was offered by Nevada
- JUCO QB Jake Jensen was offered by New Mexico
- OL Alai Kalaniuvalu was offered by SDSU
- OL Carson Rasmussen was offered by SDSU
- QB Madden Iamaleava was offered by SDSU
- DE Deshawn Warner was offered by SDSU
- TE/DE Jacob Lane was offered by SDSU
- LB Justin Cryer was offered by SDSU
- DB Tré Spivey was offered by SDSU
- OL Josiah Timoteo was offered by SDSU
- 2024 WR/DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by SDSU
- 2024 LB Joseph L Clark IV was offered by SDSU
- LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by SJSU
- ATH Seth Fao was offered by SJSU
- TE/DE Nicholas Fernandez was offered by SJSU
- JUCO OL Nikita Luferov was offered by SJSU
- 2024 DE/TE Connor Bachhuber was offered by SJSU
- 2024 ATH Cincere Rhaney was offered by SJSU
- 2025 RB/LB Lee (Puka) Fuimaono was offered by SJSU
- 2025 WR/DB Drey Garner was offered by SJSU
- 2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by SJSU
- WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by UNLV
- DE/TE Frederick Williams II was offered by UNLV
- WR Jordan Onovughe was offered by UNLV
- JUCO OL Keith Conley was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by UNLV
- 2025 RB Jordon Davison was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR Jaylen Moore was offered by UNLV
- OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by Utah State
- DB Caleb Komolafe was offered by Utah State
- OL Sean Na’a was offered by Utah State
Visits:
- DB Leroy Bryant visited Nevada
Evaluation Visits:
- Air Force: South Oak Cliff HS
- Boise State: John W North HS, Mission Prep HS, Gonzaga Prep, Tennyson HS
- Colorado State:
- Fresno State: Mission Prep HS, John W North HS, Triton HS
- Hawaii:
- Nevada: Oak Hills HS, Folsom HS, Sultana HS
- New Mexico: John W North HS, Los Angelos, East Bay, Monterey Bay, Sacramento, Inland Empire, Temecula, San Fernando Valley, Phoenix
- SDSU: Hastings HS, Alief Hastings HS, South Oak Cliff HS, Evergreen HS, Nānākuli HS, American Leadership Academy, Colorado
- SJSU: John W North HS, St. Genevieve HS, Kimball HS, Oak Hills HS, Mountain Home HS
- UNLV: John W North HS, Oak Hills HS
- Utah State:
- Wyoming: Woodrow Wilson HS, Lakeview Centennial HS
Commits
- DE DeAndre Gill committed to Colorado State (from last week)
- DB D’on Williams committed to Nevada
Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.
For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.
Loading comments...