MWC Recruiting Roundup 5-16-22. The latest news, offers, visits, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Especially with the Spring Evaluation period up and running, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there was one new commitment, with Nevada adding yet another member to its 2023 class. Looking at all the offers and visits, plus the commits, the Wolf Pack take another week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 4

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

LB Zane Poulter was offered by Air Force

WR Troy Bean was offered by Air Force

WR/DB KJ Reed was offered by Air Force

WR Mikey Matthews was offered by Air Force

WR Jackson Holman was offered by Air Force

OL Kyle Cox was offered by Boise State and SDSU

DE Ryan McCulloch was offered by Boise State

DE Gavin Geweniger was offered by Boise State

OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by Boise State and Fresno State

WR/DB Buom Jock was offered by Colorado State

WR Montrel Hatten was offered by Colorado State

DB Chuck McDonald III was offered by Colorado State

LB Luke Anderson was offered by Colorado State

LB Owen Chambliss was offered by Colorado State

WR Jonathan Smith was offered by Colorado State

2024 RB/LB Anthony McMillian Jr was offered by Colorado State

2024 TE Jason Mitchell II was offered by Colorado State

2024 Xander Ruggeroli was offered by Colorado State and Fresno State

2025 DB Derek_Meadows was offered by Colorado State

RB Johnny Thompson Jr. was offered by Fresno State

RB Donavyn Pellot was offered by Fresno State and UNLV

WR Josiah Phillips was offered by Fresno State and Utah State

OL Sean D. Scott was offered by Hawaii

WR David Afari was offered by Hawaii

WR Dylan Herman was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR Audric Harris was offered by Hawaii

2024 ATH De Von Rice was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB/WR Sylas Alaimalo was offered by Hawaii

DL Sekai Asoau-Afoa was offered by Nevada

JUCO QB Jake Jensen was offered by New Mexico

OL Alai Kalaniuvalu was offered by SDSU

OL Carson Rasmussen was offered by SDSU

QB Madden Iamaleava was offered by SDSU

DE Deshawn Warner was offered by SDSU

TE/DE Jacob Lane was offered by SDSU

LB Justin Cryer was offered by SDSU

DB Tré Spivey was offered by SDSU

OL Josiah Timoteo was offered by SDSU

2024 WR/DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by SDSU

2024 LB Joseph L Clark IV was offered by SDSU

LB Tyson Ruffins was offered by SJSU

ATH Seth Fao was offered by SJSU

TE/DE Nicholas Fernandez was offered by SJSU

JUCO OL Nikita Luferov was offered by SJSU

2024 DE/TE Connor Bachhuber was offered by SJSU

2024 ATH Cincere Rhaney was offered by SJSU

2025 RB/LB Lee (Puka) Fuimaono was offered by SJSU

2025 WR/DB Drey Garner was offered by SJSU

2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by SJSU

WR Carlos Hernandez was offered by UNLV

DE/TE Frederick Williams II was offered by UNLV

WR Jordan Onovughe was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Keith Conley was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by UNLV

2025 RB Jordon Davison was offered by UNLV

2025 WR Jaylen Moore was offered by UNLV

OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by Utah State

DB Caleb Komolafe was offered by Utah State

OL Sean Na’a was offered by Utah State

Visits:

DB Leroy Bryant visited Nevada

Evaluation Visits:

Air Force: South Oak Cliff HS

Boise State: John W North HS, Mission Prep HS, Gonzaga Prep, Tennyson HS

Colorado State:

Fresno State: Mission Prep HS, John W North HS, Triton HS

Hawaii:

Nevada: Oak Hills HS, Folsom HS, Sultana HS

New Mexico: John W North HS, Los Angelos, East Bay, Monterey Bay, Sacramento, Inland Empire, Temecula, San Fernando Valley, Phoenix

SDSU: Hastings HS, Alief Hastings HS, South Oak Cliff HS, Evergreen HS, Nānākuli HS, American Leadership Academy, Colorado

SJSU: John W North HS, St. Genevieve HS, Kimball HS, Oak Hills HS, Mountain Home HS

UNLV: John W North HS, Oak Hills HS

Utah State:

Wyoming: Woodrow Wilson HS, Lakeview Centennial HS

Commits

DE DeAndre Gill committed to Colorado State (from last week)

DB D’on Williams committed to Nevada

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.