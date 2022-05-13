Mountaintop View 5-13-22

Click the links to take your mind off the fact that today is a Friday the 13th! For the superstitious, best to stay in the know of what is happening in the Mountain West. Enjoy!

The season enters its final weekend of play. Nationally ranked San Diego State seems uncatchable at this point. The real question is whether Boise State or UNLV can do enough to receive a bid for the NCAA tournament.

See who received the last weekly awards prior to the MW Outdoor T & F Championships.

Natasha Andrea Oon adds to her impressive college achievements as she adds an NCAA Golf Regional individual champion. The Spartans take the team title as well as they now head to the 2022 NCAA Championships.

MW announces Men’s Golf Season Awards

And the All-Conference Team....

Jeff Goodman from Stadium asks the question all Ram basketball fans are probably asking themselves

Colorado State will go to Costa Rica for a preseason trip from July 31 to August 7, source told @Stadium.



The biggest question will be: Will David Roddy be with the Rams? https://t.co/xgapkX0RIs — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 12, 2022

No MW Men’s basketball team has undergone as much turnover than Nevada since season’s end. See how the roster looks after this latest addition

Meanwhile, in the football transfer portal...

No truth to rumor that it was actually a trade by USC for Solomon Byrd

Former USC receiver Chase Locke heading to Laramie https://t.co/aMaFdAfPIL — 7220sports (@7220sports) May 12, 2022

Wyoming Football also dealing with roster turnover

Here is a list of all the transfer portal movement at Wyoming this offseason -- Incoming and outgoing -- after former USC wide out Chase Locke committed to the Cowboys Thursday afternoon.#7220sportshttps://t.co/DPYVfZRmwL — 7220sports (@7220sports) May 12, 2022

