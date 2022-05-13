 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 5-13-22

Spring Sports Updates along with offseason Basketball and Football News!!

By RudyEspino
Click the links to take your mind off the fact that today is a Friday the 13th! For the superstitious, best to stay in the know of what is happening in the Mountain West. Enjoy!

Mountain West Softball Weekly Release

The season enters its final weekend of play. Nationally ranked San Diego State seems uncatchable at this point. The real question is whether Boise State or UNLV can do enough to receive a bid for the NCAA tournament.

MW Women’s Track & Field Athletes of the Week

See who received the last weekly awards prior to the MW Outdoor T & F Championships.

Spartans Win NCAA Ann Arbor Regional Team & Individual Titles

Natasha Andrea Oon adds to her impressive college achievements as she adds an NCAA Golf Regional individual champion. The Spartans take the team title as well as they now head to the 2022 NCAA Championships.

MW announces Men’s Golf Season Awards

And the All-Conference Team....

Jeff Goodman from Stadium asks the question all Ram basketball fans are probably asking themselves

A look at Nevada’s roster after addition of Seton Hall’s Tyler Powell

No MW Men’s basketball team has undergone as much turnover than Nevada since season’s end. See how the roster looks after this latest addition

Meanwhile, in the football transfer portal...

No truth to rumor that it was actually a trade by USC for Solomon Byrd

Wyoming Football also dealing with roster turnover

On The Horizon:

Later Today: Friday Night Lights Review S2E1

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: Which true freshman is most likely to make an impact this season?

