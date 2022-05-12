Nevada lands Seton Hall transfer Tyler Powell

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team landed their third impact transfer of the offseason, this time being Seton Hall transfer Tyler Powell, he announced in a social media post Wednesday.

Powell appeared in just 46 minutes across 12 games with Seton Hall last season, tallying six points and nine rebounds on 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. He arrives to the Wolf Pack with three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5 wing was the 136th-best recruit — the 27th best small forward — as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247sports.com. Nevada head coach Steve Alford recruited Powell out of high school, offering him before he elected to go to Seton Hall. Powell also considered offers from Loyola Marymount, Long Beach State, George Mason, TCU and Pepperdine, among others.

The Ribet Academy alumnus was a two-time CIF Division 2-A Player of the Year and a one-time All-CIF first-team member.

Powell joins Elon transfer Hunter McIntosh and Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas as the three Pack transfer additions this offseason. Nevada still has one scholarship opening still available, which can go to an incoming freshman, another transfer or a Pack player still in in the portal — including two-time All-Mountain West guard Grant Sherfield.

Here’s a look at the updated Wolf Pack roster (subject to change):

Guards: Daniel Foster, Jalen Weaver, Trey Pettigrew (freshman), Hunter McIntosh, Jarod Lucas

Wings: Kenan Blackshear, Tre Coleman, Tyler Powell, Darrion Williams (freshman)

Bigs: Will Baker, KJ Hymes, Nick Davidson

The Pack have yet to make the transfer official.