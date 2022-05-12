Mountaintop View 5-12-22

Needless to say, the last 6 months of the transfer portal has been give or take for the Mountain West, but mostly give. San Diego State men’s hoops picked up a potentially pivotal transfer in Seattle’s Darrion Trammell. Read above for more details.

Interesting article detailing Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl’s view of the current college football environment, particularly the players. Give it a read.

Too early to look ahead to the 2023 draft?

Okay, four plays into all-targets cutup @FresnoStateFB WR Jalen Cropper got our attention. Dropping all 172 lbs on the DB and 86 yards to the house! @jcropper_5 also has cool jitterbug COD quicks to his game. Squarely on ‘23 @seniorbowl radar at slot.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/anPTBgce20 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 11, 2022

Andy Avalos hyping up Khalil Shakir for Bills fans

"He's going to come and get it done." @BroncoSportsFB head coach Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) joined the show today and shared his impressions of his former player and current #Bills WR Khalil Shakir (@king_khalil2) ⬇️



To catch the entire segment: https://t.co/3BNdiL2JBD pic.twitter.com/nHcIPAXBy0 — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) May 11, 2022

Applause for the Mountain West softball standouts!

Good news. Thoughts are with Mrs. Chang

Update on Mom. No words can describe how thankful we are for all your prayers. They were heard. God is Good! We are far from out of the woods but today was a good day. Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad. pic.twitter.com/C4GzlxRizb — Timmy Chang (@CoachTimmyChang) May 12, 2022

On The Horizon:

Thursday: Revisiting the Boise State Class Part 4: Tight End

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E1