Mountaintop View 5-12-22

Aztecs add transfer, Craig Bohl’s take on today’s college football athlete, softball awards and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Aztecs wanted Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell because ‘he just wants to win’

Needless to say, the last 6 months of the transfer portal has been give or take for the Mountain West, but mostly give. San Diego State men’s hoops picked up a potentially pivotal transfer in Seattle’s Darrion Trammell. Read above for more details.

Craig Bohl: “Young people have not changed...”

Interesting article detailing Wyoming football head coach Craig Bohl’s view of the current college football environment, particularly the players. Give it a read.

Too early to look ahead to the 2023 draft?

Andy Avalos hyping up Khalil Shakir for Bills fans

Applause for the Mountain West softball standouts!

Good news. Thoughts are with Mrs. Chang

On The Horizon:

Thursday: Revisiting the Boise State Class Part 4: Tight End

Friday: Friday Night Lights Review S2E1

