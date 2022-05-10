Mountaintop View 5-10-22

We are roaring to the end of the spring competitive season with softball and baseball headlining this weekend. Click the links to stay “in the know” on news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!

Jordan Kaye highlights the last game of the three game series for the hottest team in MW Softball. The Broncos inch closer to conference leading San Diego State heading into the season’s final weekend. Will it end up too little, too late, for Boise State?

The Aztecs take the rubber game of the series in dynamic fashion to stay 2 games ahead of Boise State in the standings. The Aztecs now only need to win one of their next 3 games at New Mexico next weekend regardless of what Boise State does to get the MW’s automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

MW names Tennis Coaches of the Year

Two MW players earn this week’s nods for their performances. See who was named and why.

The Wolf Pack get their second portal transfer this offseason. Chris Murray shares what that means for the roster along with a projected depth chart after this addition.

Possible College Football Recruiting Changes

Would mean schools no longer limited to max 25 new scholarships per year

Football Oversight also recommended caps on annual initial counters be removed. Over the next 2 academic years FBS schools would be able to offer scholarships of any number as long as they don't pass the overall limit of 85. This is temporary for now. https://t.co/Or29ptBT9p — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 9, 2022

A Little Ditty on Program Stability

Two Mountain West schools on list. Will this stability bring on the field results?

FBS Teams Returning 2021 Head Coach, Offensive and Defensive Coordinator, and Starting Quarterbacks in 2022 (v.1.1) pic.twitter.com/1MT5z1uY4F — parker (@statsowar) May 9, 2022

POLL TIME!!!

Poll Which of these MW Football teams needs to follow Akron’s cue and rebrand themselves the most? Colorado State, to distance themselves further from the Addazio Era

Hawaii, because Timmy Chang has brought new life to the program

New Mexico, just because vote view results 11% Colorado State, to distance themselves further from the Addazio Era (2 votes)

23% Hawaii, because Timmy Chang has brought new life to the program (4 votes)

64% New Mexico, just because (11 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon: