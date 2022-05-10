Mountaintop View 5-10-22

We are roaring to the end of the spring competitive season with softball and baseball headlining this weekend. Click the links to stay “in the know” on news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!
Broncos Extend Winning Streak to Nine Games
Jordan Kaye highlights the last game of the three game series for the hottest team in MW Softball. The Broncos inch closer to conference leading San Diego State heading into the season’s final weekend. Will it end up too little, too late, for Boise State?
Aztecs Rally Past Utah State, 4-3, on Senior Day
The Aztecs take the rubber game of the series in dynamic fashion to stay 2 games ahead of Boise State in the standings. The Aztecs now only need to win one of their next 3 games at New Mexico next weekend regardless of what Boise State does to get the MW’s automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
MW names Tennis Coaches of the Year
.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) May 9, 2022
Congratulations to @WolfPackMTennis' Sylvain Malroux and @FresnoStateWTEN's Denise Dy on claiming 2022 Mountain West Tennis Coach of the Year honors. ✔#AtThePeak | #BattleBorn | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/h721UiyU5m
MW Baseball Players of the Week
Two MW players earn this week’s nods for their performances. See who was named and why.
A look at Nevada’s roster after addition of Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas
The Wolf Pack get their second portal transfer this offseason. Chris Murray shares what that means for the roster along with a projected depth chart after this addition.
Possible College Football Recruiting Changes
Would mean schools no longer limited to max 25 new scholarships per year
Football Oversight also recommended caps on annual initial counters be removed. Over the next 2 academic years FBS schools would be able to offer scholarships of any number as long as they don't pass the overall limit of 85. This is temporary for now. https://t.co/Or29ptBT9p— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 9, 2022
A Little Ditty on Program Stability
Two Mountain West schools on list. Will this stability bring on the field results?
FBS Teams Returning 2021 Head Coach, Offensive and Defensive Coordinator, and Starting Quarterbacks in 2022 (v.1.1) pic.twitter.com/1MT5z1uY4F— parker (@statsowar) May 9, 2022
POLL TIME!!!
New Brand. New Identity. Same Zips. #GoZips— Akron Football (@ZipsFB) May 9, 2022
Full Release https://t.co/pmD0t5C7D3 pic.twitter.com/chvZK78EKh
Poll
Which of these MW Football teams needs to follow Akron’s cue and rebrand themselves the most?
-
11%
Colorado State, to distance themselves further from the Addazio Era
-
23%
Hawaii, because Timmy Chang has brought new life to the program
-
64%
New Mexico, just because
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the West Division
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Examining Mountain West Future OOC Schedule
Loading comments...