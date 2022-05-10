 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 5-10-22

Softball updates, Tennis Coaches of Year, Baseball POTW, Football News, Poll Time!!

By RudyEspino
/ new

We are roaring to the end of the spring competitive season with softball and baseball headlining this weekend. Click the links to stay “in the know” on news around the Mountain West. Enjoy!

Broncos Extend Winning Streak to Nine Games

Jordan Kaye highlights the last game of the three game series for the hottest team in MW Softball. The Broncos inch closer to conference leading San Diego State heading into the season’s final weekend. Will it end up too little, too late, for Boise State?

Aztecs Rally Past Utah State, 4-3, on Senior Day

The Aztecs take the rubber game of the series in dynamic fashion to stay 2 games ahead of Boise State in the standings. The Aztecs now only need to win one of their next 3 games at New Mexico next weekend regardless of what Boise State does to get the MW’s automatic bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

MW names Tennis Coaches of the Year

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Two MW players earn this week’s nods for their performances. See who was named and why.

A look at Nevada’s roster after addition of Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas

The Wolf Pack get their second portal transfer this offseason. Chris Murray shares what that means for the roster along with a projected depth chart after this addition.

Possible College Football Recruiting Changes

Would mean schools no longer limited to max 25 new scholarships per year

A Little Ditty on Program Stability

Two Mountain West schools on list. Will this stability bring on the field results?

POLL TIME!!!

Poll

Which of these MW Football teams needs to follow Akron’s cue and rebrand themselves the most?

view results
  • 11%
    Colorado State, to distance themselves further from the Addazio Era
    (2 votes)
  • 23%
    Hawaii, because Timmy Chang has brought new life to the program
    (4 votes)
  • 64%
    New Mexico, just because
    (11 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Biggest Surprises in the West Division
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Examining Mountain West Future OOC Schedule

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...