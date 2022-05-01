2022 NFL Draft Bronco Recap

The selection of Khalil Shakir in the 5th round extends Boise State’s streak of at least one player drafted to 13 years.

That fact alone is remarkable.

However, the NFL Draft isn’t the only avenue to making the league.

Undrafted free agents (UDFAs) and mini-camp invites are the next step for those who didn’t hear their name called in Las Vegas.

Once the draft is over, phones start ringing and prospects are given a lifeline to their ultimate dream. Four-year players who may not have the highest ceiling are recognized for their veteran play when they are given a chance to prove themselves at a team’s mini-camp.

Here is what we know as of now:

Kekaula Kaniho (Defensive Back) - Signed contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jake Stetz (Offensive Lineman) - Mini-camp tryouts with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Daniel Cantrell (Long Snapper) - Mini-camp tryouts with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio (Running Back) - Signed contract with the San Francisco 49ers.