Khalil Shakir Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 5th Round

It may have taken an extra day, but former Boise State WR Khalil Shakir has found a home in Buffalo, New York.

After 21 receivers were selected in a loaded class, Shakir was placed in the “steal” category by many as most projections had him going off the board in the 3rd or 4th round.

The wait, however, made the moment his name was called that much sweeter as he celebrated with his grandparents in Florida.

His versatility will be vital in getting on-field reps this offseason and the creativity within the Bills’ offense will give him a shot at making an impact. A Mountain West connection could rise with former Wyoming QB Josh Allen making himself a force to be reckon with during his first few years in the league.

Despite being drafted on day three, playing in Buffalo is an absolute win for Shakir and he will have a chance to help the Bills in their quest to win their first Super Bowl.