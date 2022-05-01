2022 MWC NFL Tracker. The list of Mountain West draftees and UDFA signings.

Here is the continually updated list that will keep track of all the Mountain West Conference players giving shots at the NFL. This will include draft picks, as well as undrafted free agent signings, and mini-camp invites as information is found over the coming days and weeks. If we missed something, feel free to drop a comment and we will update it here.
Players drafted: 11
Players signing as free agents: 22
Minicamp invites: 9
Tryouts: 1
Air Force
- DT Jordan Jackson was drafted in the 6th round by the New Orleans Saints
- WR Brandon Lewis signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA
- DB Tre Bugg III has been invited to the Chicago Bears minicamp
Boise State
- WR Khalil Shakir was drafted in the 5th round by the Buffalo Bills
- DB Kekaula Kaniho signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA
- RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA
- LS Daniel Cantrell has been invited to both Seattle Seahawks and LA Raiders minicamps
- OL Jake Stetz has been invited to both Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos minicamps
Colorado State
- TE Trey McBride was drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals
- P Ryan Stonehouse signed with the Tenessee Titans as an UDFA
- DT Scott Patchan signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA
- DL Manny Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA
Fresno State
- DaRon Bland was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys
- DE Arron Mosby signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA
- DT Kevin Atkins signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA
- RB Ronnie Rivers signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA
Hawaii
- DB Cortez Davis signed with the Denver Broncos as an UDFA
- OL Gene Pryor signed with the Kansas City Cheifs as an UDFA
Nevada
- WR Romeo Doubs was drafted in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers
- TE Cole Turner was drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Commanders
- QB Carson Strong signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA
New Mexico
San Diego State
- DE Cameron Thomas was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals
- TE Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants
- P Matt Araiza was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills
- OL Zach Thomas was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears
- DB Trenton Thompson signed with the New York Giants as an UDFA
- OL William Dunkle signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA
- RB Greg Bell signed with the Detroit Lions as an UDFA
- LB Segun Olubi signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA
- DB Tayler Hawkins signed with the San Francisco 49ers an an UDFA
San Jose State
- TE Derrick Deese Jr signed with the Detroit Lions as an UDFA
- OL Jack Snyder signed with the LA Rams as an UDFA
- QB Nick Starkel has been invited to the New York Jets minicamp
- WR Tre Webb has been invited to the Atlanta Falcons minicamp
Utah State
- WR Savon Scarver signed with the Chicago Bears as an UDFA
- WR Derek Wright signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA
- WR Devon Thompkins signed with Tampa Bay Bucs as an UDFA
- WR Brandon Bowling has been invited to the Chicago Bears minicamp
- DL John Bannerman has been invited to the New York Giants minicamp
- TE Carson Terrell has been invited to the Green Bay Packers minicamp
- DE Nick Heninger has been invited to the Tampa Bay Bucs minicamp
UNLV
- RB Charles Williams will have a tryout with the Pittsburg Steelers
Wyoming
- LB Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars
Keep checking back for all the latest draft news and updates.
Loading comments...