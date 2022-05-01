2022 MWC NFL Tracker. The list of Mountain West draftees and UDFA signings.

Here is the continually updated list that will keep track of all the Mountain West Conference players giving shots at the NFL. This will include draft picks, as well as undrafted free agent signings, and mini-camp invites as information is found over the coming days and weeks. If we missed something, feel free to drop a comment and we will update it here.

Players drafted: 11

Players signing as free agents: 22

Minicamp invites: 9

Tryouts: 1

Air Force

DT Jordan Jackson was drafted in the 6th round by the New Orleans Saints

WR Brandon Lewis signed with the Tennessee Titans as an UDFA

DB Tre Bugg III has been invited to the Chicago Bears minicamp

WR Khalil Shakir was drafted in the 5th round by the Buffalo Bills

DB Kekaula Kaniho signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA

RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA

LS Daniel Cantrell has been invited to both Seattle Seahawks and LA Raiders minicamps

OL Jake Stetz has been invited to both Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos minicamps

Colorado State

TE Trey McBride was drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals

P Ryan Stonehouse signed with the Tenessee Titans as an UDFA

DT Scott Patchan signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an UDFA

DL Manny Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA

Fresno State

DaRon Bland was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys

DE Arron Mosby signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA

DT Kevin Atkins signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA

RB Ronnie Rivers signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an UDFA

Hawaii

DB Cortez Davis signed with the Denver Broncos as an UDFA

OL Gene Pryor signed with the Kansas City Cheifs as an UDFA

Nevada

WR Romeo Doubs was drafted in the fourth round by the Green Bay Packers

TE Cole Turner was drafted in the fourth round by the Washington Commanders

QB Carson Strong signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA

New Mexico

San Diego State

DE Cameron Thomas was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals

TE Daniel Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Giants

P Matt Araiza was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills

OL Zach Thomas was drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears

DB Trenton Thompson signed with the New York Giants as an UDFA

OL William Dunkle signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an UDFA

RB Greg Bell signed with the Detroit Lions as an UDFA

LB Segun Olubi signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an UDFA

DB Tayler Hawkins signed with the San Francisco 49ers an an UDFA

San Jose State

TE Derrick Deese Jr signed with the Detroit Lions as an UDFA

OL Jack Snyder signed with the LA Rams as an UDFA

QB Nick Starkel has been invited to the New York Jets minicamp

WR Tre Webb has been invited to the Atlanta Falcons minicamp

Utah State

WR Savon Scarver signed with the Chicago Bears as an UDFA

WR Derek Wright signed with the Carolina Panthers as an UDFA

WR Devon Thompkins signed with Tampa Bay Bucs as an UDFA

WR Brandon Bowling has been invited to the Chicago Bears minicamp

DL John Bannerman has been invited to the New York Giants minicamp

TE Carson Terrell has been invited to the Green Bay Packers minicamp

DE Nick Heninger has been invited to the Tampa Bay Bucs minicamp

UNLV

RB Charles Williams will have a tryout with the Pittsburg Steelers

Wyoming

LB Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Keep checking back for all the latest draft news and updates.