Mountaintop View 4-8-22

In honor of the Masters, we start out with some golf stories from around the MW. Other sports also made some news and we end with a major upgrade vision from Boise State that would encompass 18 of their sports programs. Enjoy!
Broncos Take It All At Redhawk Invitational
For the first time since the 1992-93 season, Boise State now has two wins in a season by taking top honors in play at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
San Diego State Men’s Golf Wins Second Straight Cowboy Classic Title
The Aztecs break their own tournament record as they defend their tourney title that also had 4 other MW schools in the competition.
MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week
Four schools are represented by their players who were awarded for their stellar play in last week’s action.
San José State Names April Phillips as Head Women’s Basketball Coach
The Spartans hire a coach with Power 5 experience and known as a top recruiter.
In Portal News ....
USC transfer Ethan Anderson tells me that he will visit Wyoming today.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022
Wolf Pack exodus continuing (maybe) as no indication if he has signed with an agent and gone for good
April 7, 2022
MW announces season Swimming & Diving Awards
The MWN's Jesse Kurtz reveals this year's #MWSD Swimmer, Diver and Coach of the Year award winners!@AztecSwimDive@wyo_swimdive@NevadaSwimDive#AtThePeak | #MWSD | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/oXHFDBku9z— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 7, 2022
Boise State unveils Athletics Master Village vision
12 key priorities.— Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) April 7, 2022
18 sport programs impacted.
1 vision.
The first look at the vision for a future Athletics Master Village.
https://t.co/r1ZbB7jFKB | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/sRsIodLdhh
