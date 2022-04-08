 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 4-8-22

Golf News, Tennis POTW, New Spartan Coach, Potential Basketball Coming & Goings, Swimming & Diving Awards, Big Bronco Vision

By RudyEspino

In honor of the Masters, we start out with some golf stories from around the MW. Other sports also made some news and we end with a major upgrade vision from Boise State that would encompass 18 of their sports programs. Enjoy!

Broncos Take It All At Redhawk Invitational

For the first time since the 1992-93 season, Boise State now has two wins in a season by taking top honors in play at Chambers Bay Golf Course.

San Diego State Men’s Golf Wins Second Straight Cowboy Classic Title

The Aztecs break their own tournament record as they defend their tourney title that also had 4 other MW schools in the competition.

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

Four schools are represented by their players who were awarded for their stellar play in last week’s action.

San José State Names April Phillips as Head Women’s Basketball Coach

The Spartans hire a coach with Power 5 experience and known as a top recruiter.

In Portal News ....

Wolf Pack exodus continuing (maybe) as no indication if he has signed with an agent and gone for good

MW announces season Swimming & Diving Awards

Boise State unveils Athletics Master Village vision

On the Horizon:

I promise there are stories coming, just not sure of what and when.

