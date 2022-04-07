Nevada’s Grant Sherfield to put name in 2022 NBA Draft pool

Nevada guard Grant Sherfield to insert his name in the 2022 NBA Draft pool, he announced Thursday.

“Following prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter my name inot the 2022 NBA Draft,” Sherfield wrote in a social media post. “I want to thank God, who is a constant presence in my life. Also, I want to thank Coach Alford, the entire Nevada coaching staff, my teammates and WOLF PACK NATION.”

If he decides to return, Sherfield would have two more years of eligibility. It is unclear if he’s officially hired an agent — which eliminates any chance at returning — or not.

Sherfield was one of the most productive guards in the Mountain West last season, averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from the 3-point line and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line ( 54.2 true-shooting percentage).

The 6-foot-2 guard was the only player in the country to post a 19-4-6 statline. In his two seasons with the Wolf Pack, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. He sported 43.4/35.0/86.3 shooting splits, too — good enough for a 55.4 TS%. The two-time All-Mountain West honoree led the conference in assists in each of the last two years, sporting a 2:1 AST-TO ratio over that span.

Sherfield is currently not listed on ESPN’s Top-100 big board, SB Nation’s top-100 board, Rookie Scale’s top-100 board, CBS Sports’ top-60 board or Sporting News’ board, among others.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.