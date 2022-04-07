Mountaintop View 4-7-22

Contract details for Danny Gonzales’ New Mexico staff are out. Mountain West legend Rocky Long had the Lobos playing strong defense last year, and they’re hoping to parlay that success into more progress in 2022.

Hawaii, Nevada, and Wyoming were the three Mountain West football programs bombarded by transfers this past winter. That said, Wyoming has found some success in the transfer portal in replacing some of those missing parts. Read above for more details.

Time to bust out your 2026 and 2029 calendars

Home & Home series with UCONN announced



| https://t.co/HWVm5IDYxQ pic.twitter.com/3z7xdHgjOT — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) April 6, 2022

Well done, Joey!

Joey Walls' impressive performance last week earned him NCBWA National Hitter of the Week honors!#AtThePeak | #MWBSB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/VEPIerWJqS — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 6, 2022

Sounds like everyone will eat well regardless

Andy Avalos talking to the media right now about Saturday’s spring game.



He said the winners will get a steak dinner and the losers will have to settle with a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/befkyHeJAq — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) April 6, 2022

This is pretty cool

Ever wanted to see what an Offensive Lineman sees on a live rep? Here @CSUFootball we're on the cutting edge of integrating technology into our teaching methods. Thx to @REPSVR we can develop our OL in ways that have never been done before. Maximizing the mental aspects. #theMOB pic.twitter.com/UJ2rg0nsYz — Bill Best (@BillyBestOL) April 6, 2022

Boise State fans, apparently you should keep an eye out on social media...

Former Lobo is making history

Tune in to the YES App on Friday night to watch @_rachelbalkovec make history



➡️ https://t.co/nTGKOAYIb1 pic.twitter.com/3F50F5w3dc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 6, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today: Rebel Baseball Wins Four, Putting Up 69 Runs in the Process

Today: Boise State Position Preview: Kickers and Punters