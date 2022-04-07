Mountaintop View 4-7-22

All UNM football assistants — including Long — on one-year deals
Contract details for Danny Gonzales’ New Mexico staff are out. Mountain West legend Rocky Long had the Lobos playing strong defense last year, and they’re hoping to parlay that success into more progress in 2022.
Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins
Hawaii, Nevada, and Wyoming were the three Mountain West football programs bombarded by transfers this past winter. That said, Wyoming has found some success in the transfer portal in replacing some of those missing parts. Read above for more details.
Time to bust out your 2026 and 2029 calendars
Home & Home series with UCONN announced— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) April 6, 2022
Well done, Joey!
Joey Walls' impressive performance last week earned him NCBWA National Hitter of the Week honors!#AtThePeak | #MWBSB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/VEPIerWJqS— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 6, 2022
Sounds like everyone will eat well regardless
Andy Avalos talking to the media right now about Saturday’s spring game.— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) April 6, 2022
He said the winners will get a steak dinner and the losers will have to settle with a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/befkyHeJAq
This is pretty cool
Ever wanted to see what an Offensive Lineman sees on a live rep? Here @CSUFootball we're on the cutting edge of integrating technology into our teaching methods. Thx to @REPSVR we can develop our OL in ways that have never been done before. Maximizing the mental aspects. #theMOB pic.twitter.com/UJ2rg0nsYz— Bill Best (@BillyBestOL) April 6, 2022
Boise State fans, apparently you should keep an eye out on social media...
.#WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/DTASQbBpQN— Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) April 6, 2022
Former Lobo is making history
Tune in to the YES App on Friday night to watch @_rachelbalkovec make history— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 6, 2022
