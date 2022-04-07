 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 4-7-22

Football contracts, scheduling news, transfer portal additions, potential Boise State announcement and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl-Kent State at Wyoming Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

All UNM football assistants — including Long — on one-year deals

Contract details for Danny Gonzales’ New Mexico staff are out. Mountain West legend Rocky Long had the Lobos playing strong defense last year, and they’re hoping to parlay that success into more progress in 2022.

Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins

Hawaii, Nevada, and Wyoming were the three Mountain West football programs bombarded by transfers this past winter. That said, Wyoming has found some success in the transfer portal in replacing some of those missing parts. Read above for more details.

