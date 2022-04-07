Rebel Baseball Wins Four, Putting Up 69 Runs in the Process

The month of April brought on a hot streak for the Rebels. They were driving in runs in the first weekend in April, winning by double-digits in all four games they played. The weekend started in Albuquerque.

Game 1 (Friday, April 1st) @ New Mexico -

When I say the bats were hot for the Rebels, they were HOT! The first game of the weekend was started off with a five run top of the 1st for the Rebels as hits from 1B Hank Zeisler, RF Joey Walls, and SS Braden Murphy scored all five. New Mexico went on to score two runs in the bottom of that inning. After one inning, the score 5-2. Two home runs by 3B Diego Alarcon and Walls put the Rebels up three more runs with Alarcon’s bomb scoring CF Rylan Charles in the process. In the 3rd, the Rebels went on to score six more runs putting the game at a score of 14-2. After a two-run 4th inning for UNLV, they started pulling their punches as they did not score again till later in the game. The Lobos scored a run in the 5th. Then in the top of the 9th, a Murphy double scored two runs. The final score was 18-3, Rebels. Everyone in the lineup feasted at the plate.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Josh Ibarra - 5.0 IP, 3 K, 5 BB, 6 H, 3 ER, Win (4-0)

RP Sam Simon - 4.0 IP, K, H, Save

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 4-6, 2B, 3 R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 1-4, 2 HBP, 2 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 1-5 HR, HBP, 4 RBI, 3 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 2-4, HBP, 2 RBI, 2 R

RF Joey Walls - 3-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R

SS Braden Murphy - 3-6, 2B, 4 RBI

2B Edarian Williams - 2-5, RBI

C Eric Bigani - 1-4, 2B, HBP, R

DH Santino Panaro - 3-4, RBI, 2 R

Game 2 (Saturday, April 2nd) @ New Mexico -

The second game in Albuquerque was all UNLV again. In the top of the 2nd a ground-ball by Murphy scored the first run which was unearned. In the next inning three runs were scored after two singles by Alarcon and Zeisler and a double by Walls. These were all unearned runs because of throwing errors on the defense. The 4th was when they scored the bulk of their runs. They scored five runs off of a few hits, a walk and a sac-fly. New Mexico scored a run in the bottom of the 4th making the score 9-1. In the top of the 6th, the Rebels were not done. Alarcon doubled to left center scoring Kryszczuk, then Alarcon was brought in by a Walls homer. New Mexico went on to score three runs in the rest of the game. The final score was 12-4, Rebels.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Noah Beal - 6.0 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER, Win (5-0)

RP Troy Balko - 3.0 IP, 5 K, BB, 4 H, ER, Save

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 0-4, BB, RBI, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 1-4, SF, RBI, 2 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 4-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

RF Joey Walls - 3-4, HR, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R

2B Edarian Williams - 1-4, RBI

SS Braden Murphy - 2-5, RBI, R

Game 3 (Sunday April 3rd) @ New Mexico -

It was Sunday Funday at the field and last game of the series. The Rebels were the only ones having fun, however. The first run of the game came in the top of the 2nd after a Murphy ground-ball to first scored Walls from third. New Mexico score a run in the bottom of the 3rd to tie the game. In the top of the 4th, A Walls double scored the first of the inning then two ground-balls scored the next two runs. After four innings, the score was 4-1, Rebels. The 5th is where the “fun” for the Rebels started. The top of the 5th started with a lead off solo shot from Charles. After a Kryszczuk walk Alarcon came up and singled to put runners on first and second. New Mexico then made a pitching change. Walls came up and doubled down the line to score Kryszczuk and advance Alarcon to third. 2B Edarian Williams then came up big with a single scoring the runners from second and third. After a few more singles and another two runs scored they were back at the top of the line up with Charles up. They had batted around with still only one out in the inning. Charles got hit by a pitch that loaded the bases. Another pitching change was made. The new pitcher hit the first batter he saw scoring a run. Alarcon came up big again in this inning with a single scoring two more runs. Zeisler then came up and singled scoring Kryszczuk from second. After that knock the Lobos got two much needed outs and ended the crazy half-inning. New Mexico scored two runs in the bottom of the 5th to make the score 14-3. In the next inning the Rebels hit three bombs, one being a grand slam, that scored six more runs to put the score up to 20-3. The Rebels then had a five run 7th inning after a few doubles and singles, ended with CF James Gamble who replaced Walls in the lineup, single to left center that scored two. New Mexico scored another run in the bottom of the 7th. Then in the 8th, RF Jason Sharman replaced Charles in the lineup and hit an RBI single up the middle. A 9th inning ground-ball scored another for the Rebels, while the Lobos scored two in the bottom of the 9th. The game ended with a score of 27-6, Rebels, a score you might see in Allegiant Stadium in the fall with the Rebel Football team.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Noah Mattera - 5.0 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 3 ER, Win (4-0)

RP Nick Rupp - 3.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H, ER

RP Hayden Neirman - 1.0 IP, K, 3 H, 2 ER

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 3-5, HR, 2B, HBP, 2 RBI, 4 R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 1-4, SF, HBP, BB, 2 RBI, 3 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 3-5, 2 HBP, 2 RBI, 4 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 1-4, BB, RBI, R

RF Joey Walls - 4-5, HR, 3 2B, 6 RBI, 4 R

2B Edarian Williams - 1-6, BB, 3 RBI, R

SS Braden Murphy - 2-6, HR, HBP, 3 RBI, 3 R

C Eric Bigani - 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R

PH/RF Jason Sharman - 1-1, RBI

PH/CF James Gamble - 1-1, BB, 2 RBI, R

PH/DH Jordan Andrade - 2-3, BB, RBI, 2 R

Game 4 (Tuesday, April 5th) vs UC Riverside -

The home, non-conference game for the Rebels was against UC Riverside, who they have already beat this season in Riverside, 6-2. This game started off with a bang. After two walks and a single the bases were loaded for last week’s player of the week, Williams. He got up to bat and hit a grand slam over the right field fence. After the 1st, it was 4-0, Rebels. A double by Kryszczuk scored Charles in the 2nd. UCR scored a run in the 3rd. The score after the first third of the game was 5-1, Rebels. UCR would not score again after the 3rd inning. In the 4th, the Rebels scored four after two doubles and a few wild pitches. In the 5th Kryszczuk hit a two-run bomb then in the 6th C Eric Bigani had an RBI single. The game ended with the final score being 12-1, Rebels.

Game Stats

Pitching

SP Josh Sharman - 5.0 IP, 5 K, 6 H, ER, Win (2-0)

RP Sam Simon - 1.0 IP, K, BB

RP Connor Woods - 1.0 IP, BB, H

RP Troy Balko - 1.0 IP, K, H

RP Joey Acosta - 1.0 IP

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 0-3, 2 BB, 2 R, SB

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 3-3, HR, 2 2B, BB, 4 RBI, 3 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 1-2, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R

1B Hank Zeisler - 2-5, 2 2B, RBI

RF Joey Walls - 2-3, 2B, R, SF

2B Edarian Williams - 1-4, HR, BB, 4 RBI, R

DH Santino Panaro - 2-3, 2 R

The Rebels stayed hot through the weekend with putting up almost 70 runs in four games. They beat their opponents by double digits in every game except one. They go on to play their in-state rivals the Nevada Wolfpack this weekend, then Dixie State on Tuesday. All games will be at home.

The Player of the Week this week is Right Fielder Joey Walls who went 12-17 with seven doubles and three homers with 13 RBIs and 10 Runs scored.