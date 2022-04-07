Boise State Position Preview: Kickers and Punters

The recruiting cycle is done, and the season is behind us. Spring football is in full tilt and position battles are taking center stage. Over the past few months, we have been looking at different position groups. This week we look at the kickers and punters.

Kicker

Jonah Dalmas (Junior)

Will Ferrin (Redshirt Freshman)

The Broncos have the good fortune to bring back an all-conference kicker in Jonah Dalmas. He connected on a school-record 26 field goals last year while missing only two attempts. If Dalmas hopes to play on Sundays, he will need to extend his range.

Punter

James Ferguson-Reynolds (Freshman)

Gavin Wale (Redshirt Junior)

Will Ferrin (Redshirt Freshman)

This will be an interesting one to watch. Most people will pick Wale to win the spot since he has experience punting at this level. But I really like what Ferguson-Reynolds has to offer as an Australian kicker. And he enrolled early, which gives him quite a boost.

How do you feel about Boise State’s situation at punter? Do you think the freshman can win the job? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.