Mountaintop View 4-5-22

The links continue as spring sports take rightful center stage. Enjoy!
MW Baseball Players of the Week
See whose play stood out last week to win the awards!
UNLV basketball increasing recruiting effort in transfer portal
Read who UNLV has reached out to in their efforts to replace top players leaving early for the NBA.
See the Video Recap of UNLV’s weekend sweep over previously conference undefeated Boise State
We used our brooms, but this ain't Quidditch. #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/Ghpe2jdwqB— UNLV Softball (@UNLVSoftball) April 4, 2022
SDSU Aztecs softball sweeps Nevada to start 9-0 in conference play
While the focus may have been on the UNLV-Boise State series, the Aztecs swept and now lead the conference standings as they focus on their upcoming series at UNLV.
And because of that, this.....
The Aztecs are No. 25 in the latest @D1Softball rankings!— San Diego State Softball (@AztecSoftball) April 4, 2022
Release: https://t.co/pF8WHIP9F8#RiseUp #Tribe pic.twitter.com/UXzLzDFGOn
San Diego State’s Spaun Wins First PGA Tour Title at Valero Texas Open
In MW Alumni News, former Aztec and Mountain West Player of the Year (2012) wins and secures a spot in The Masters later this week!
College football bowl projections for 2022 season: Spring practice edition
247 Sports gives an early prediction of bowl matchups for the upcoming college football season as well as their four teams in the CFP playoffs. Where did the MW teams end up?
Salute to these MW Women for achievements in March
From perfect games to historic feats in women’s basketball, MWN host @Bridget_Howard8 showcases the achievements of Mountain West women in the month of March.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 4, 2022
♀️ @CSUTrackFieldXC
@UNLVLadyRebels
⛹️♀️ @AF_WBB
@UNLVSoftball
@AF_Volleyball
⛳️ @SanJoseStWGOLF#MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/YR4rn4w57i
Loading comments...