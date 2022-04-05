 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-5-22

Baseball POTW, Basketball recruiting, Softball News, Aztec alum going to Masters, Bowl predictions, March MW Women achievements

By RudyEspino
.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)

The links continue as spring sports take rightful center stage. Enjoy!

MW Baseball Players of the Week

See whose play stood out last week to win the awards!

UNLV basketball increasing recruiting effort in transfer portal

Read who UNLV has reached out to in their efforts to replace top players leaving early for the NBA.

See the Video Recap of UNLV’s weekend sweep over previously conference undefeated Boise State

SDSU Aztecs softball sweeps Nevada to start 9-0 in conference play

While the focus may have been on the UNLV-Boise State series, the Aztecs swept and now lead the conference standings as they focus on their upcoming series at UNLV.

And because of that, this.....

San Diego State’s Spaun Wins First PGA Tour Title at Valero Texas Open

In MW Alumni News, former Aztec and Mountain West Player of the Year (2012) wins and secures a spot in The Masters later this week!

College football bowl projections for 2022 season: Spring practice edition

247 Sports gives an early prediction of bowl matchups for the upcoming college football season as well as their four teams in the CFP playoffs. Where did the MW teams end up?

Salute to these MW Women for achievements in March

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Kick and Punt Returners

Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: The best part of March Madness is what is keeping the CFP from expanding

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...