Mountaintop View 4-4-22. WRU, Cowboy development, Bronco mantle, video board upgrade, Bulldogs champs.

It's Monday and we are back at it! March Madness is upon us, even if the four Mountain West teams took an early tumble. Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season.

It’s fun being a wide receiver in an air-raid offense. And even before Coach Norvell came on the scene, CSU had a great reputation of developing WRs. With Michael Gallup, Rashard Higgins, Bisi Johnson, Preston Williams and Warren Jackson all on NFL teams, fans have grown used to see big production out of their receivers. And things should return to that level thanks to a pass-happy offense.

Craig Bohl and the Cowboys have long made their mark on their ability to develop players over the course of their college career. But can that continue in the transfer portal era? Logan Wilson, the former Wyoming star, thinks it very well could be. He says adapting with the times are necessary. Wyoming had 16 players in the NFL last year (tops in the MWC), but lost many players to the transfer portal. We will see what happens.

Stefan Cobbs enjoyed a breakout season last year and now will look to step into the role of #1 wide receiver for Boise State, He is motivated most by his family, setting an example for his younger siblings and making his parents proud. Cobbs is part of an athletic family who pushes each other and supports one another in being the best they can. All the boys wear #5 to honor their dad’s playing career. Cobbs is used to be the one others look up to and now will do so at Boise State.

Boise State is making an upgrade.

Largest video board in the Mountain West ➡️ COMING SOON



Thanks to Melaleuca's generous gift of $4.5M, the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics, the new south end zone video board will be roughly 120 x 50 feet



— Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 31, 2022

Bulldogs crowned champions.

Spring Practice Schedule:

Although the football season hasn’t been over for too long, teams are already starting on preparations for next year. Spring practices are already underway for some teams and are coming up quickly for others. Below is the spring practice schedule list for each of the teams in the Mountain West who have announced so far.

Air Force: February 16th - March 16th

Boise State: March 4th- April 9th

Colorado State: March 22nd- April 23rd

Fresno State: currently happening unsure of dates.

Hawaii: March 22nd -April 23rd

Nevada: March 22nd -April 23rd

New Mexico: February 8th - March 12th

San Diego State: February 28th- March 24th

San Jose State: March 1st - March 26th

UNLV: March 29th - April 30th

Utah State: March 21st - April 23rd

Wyoming: March 29th- April 30th

