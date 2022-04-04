MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-4-22. April Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes, with 11 teams getting in on the action this week. Plus, Junior Days or other visits are happening this month during the Quiet Period. This week, there were four new commitments, with the Falcons, Rams, and Buldlgos securing members of their 2023 class. Air Force had two verbal commits and take their first week on the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 2

Air Force: 1

Boise State: 1

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of March 1st, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until mid-April.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1

April Team Recruiting Rankings:

Obviously, recruiting rankings mean nothing right now and really won’t truly start to take shape until around July after junior days, the spring evaluation period, and camps can take place. However, we will continue to post monthly team rankings regardless. Here are the March team rankings for comparison.

1) Fresno State

2) Air Force

3) Boise State

4) San Jose State

5) Colorado State

6) Nevada

7) New Mexico

8-12): Everyone else

MWC recruiting is off to a faster start than normal, with over half the teams already having at least one verbal commitment.

Commitment Spotlight

OL Luke Griskey (Air Force)

“I chose Air Force for a few reasons. It simply sets me up for life right out of college, a job right out of college and I’m hoping to major in cyber security so even after I’m done serving I can only imagine how good a cyber security degree will treat me in 2032. Second is my family’s military background, my uncle served 24 years in the army and I’ve had a few other family members in service. And last is how welcomed I felt by the team and staff. I truly feel that the relationship between them and I is 50/50 and I believe that’s how it should be.”

OL Luke Rogers (Air Force)

“The main reasons I committed was that I don’t know of any other program that has the ability to play in a competitive division, provide the academics that they can provide, and the security of life and a job after football. Not to mention that both of my parents are retired Air Force so I have seen firsthand what the Air Force can do for someone. And the coaches are great. The energy that was in the air was magnificent.”

DB Mychai Williams (Colorado State)

“The biggest reason for me committing is when talking to Coach Savage and Coach Finley over the phone they just really sounded excited to bring me on board and coach me. It gave me a good feeling that I could trust them with my career. They like my range and ball skills to help out the defense.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

TE Cade Clyde was offered by Air Force

RB Mana Tapusoa was offered by Air Force

RB Torey Lambert was offered by Air Force

OL Carson Rasmussen was offered by Air Force

TE/DE Kristian Ingman was offered by Air Force

DE Hunter Lay was offered by Air Force

RB Calvin Macy was offered by Air Force

LB Wyatt Milkovic was offered by Boise State

WR Kenyon Sadiq was offered by Boise State and Utah State

2024 WR Gatlin Bair was offered by Boise State and Utah State

DB Brandon Ramirez was offered by Fresno State

OL Roger Alderman was offered by Hawaii

OL Tyson Ruffins was offered by Hawaii

DT Etuate Moala was offered by Hawaii

WR Surahz Buncom was offered by Hawaii

WR Ja’Kobi Lane was offered by Hawaii

OL Jonah Rodriguez was offered by Hawaii

LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Nevada

OL Cade Gretlein was offered by Nevada

RB/LB Jayden Wilson was offered by New Mexico

OL Kahlee Tafai was offered by SDSU

2025 ATH Noah Mikhail was offered by SJSU

2026 ATH Tay Lockett was offered by SJSU

WR Hilton Alexander II was offered by UNLV

OL Parker Hanna was offered by UNLV

QB McCae Hillstead was offered by Utah State

TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Utah State

WR Zachary Card was offered by Utah State

Terhyon Nichols was offered by Utah State

OL Jackson St. Aubyn was offered by Wyoming

Visits

Air Force: DB Matteus Bugg

Boise State: OL Jason Steele, WR/DB Troy Bean, WR Mikey Matthews, JUCOL OL Oluwafunto Akinshilo, OL Isaac Lucas, DE Mason Michel, DB Kenton Marzocco, DB Jaxon Sibounma, RB Roy Hull

Colorado State: WR Maclane Watkins, OL Ethan Thomason

Fresno State: LB Dustin Reynolds, WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons, DE Jirah Leaupepetele, OL Pale Simione, JUCO WR Josiah Freeman

Nevada: OL Jason Steele

UNLV: LB Dexter Simmonsk, LB Miles Tremell

Utah State: OL Jason Steele, WR/DB Logan Dunfield, LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, LB Cade Uluave, LB Wyatt Milkovic, WR Ian Duarte

Wyoming: TE Ty Pell

Commits

OL Luke Rogers committed to Air Force

OL Luke Griskey committed to Air Force

DB Mychai Williams committed to Colorado State

QB Jayden Mandal committed to Fresno State

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.