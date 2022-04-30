Former Nevada TE Cole Turner drafted in fifth round by Washington Commanders

Former Nevada Wolf Pack tight end Cole Turner was drafted in the fifth round to the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday.

Turner, drafted No. 149 overall, was the second Pack player drafted, following Romeo Doubs, who was drafted No. 132 overall to the Green Bay Packers. He’s also the seventh Mountain West draftee, the second at tight end.

After transitioning to tight end prior to his junior season in 2020, Turner broke out in the Wolf Pack offense. Over the last two seasons, he tallied 111 catches, 1,287 yards and 19 touchdowns — including 62 catches for 677 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein said about Turner:

“The body type and jump-ball talent might be reminiscent of the NFL’s Mike Gesicki, but Turner isn’t on his level at this point. He’s a pass-catching tight end who needs to hit the weights and add necessary functional strength to play through contact. He has talent but is inconsistent finishing difficult catches and needs to prove he can become a legitimate every-down catch threat against NFL defenders and not just a height mismatch in the red zone. Turner is a Day 3 prospect with limited blocking and special teams value, so he’ll need continued growth as a pass-catching weapon to earn an extended NFL stay.”

Best of luck, Cole!