Former Nevada WR Romeo Doubs selected in fourth round by Green Bay Packers

Former Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs found his new home Saturday!

In Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday, Doubs, the first Nevada player to come off the board, was selected No. 132 overall (4th round) to the Green Bay Packers. He’s the fifth Mountain West player selected and the second in Day 3.

Doubs tallied 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he had 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns — leading the team in each of the three aforementioned categories. In four years with the Wolf Pack, Doubs racked up 225 receptions, 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He marks the first Nevada receiver to be drafted since Rishard Matthews, a seventh-round pick in 2012.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein said about Doubs:

“Will check the boxes for height, weight and speed, but tightness in his lower half limits the upside. Doubs has been a productive, high-volume target with speed to separate deep but he’s a linear route-runner who will struggle to elude NFL press and separate from tight man coverage over the first two levels. His toughness, ball skills and special teams potential increase his chances of earning a backup role.”

Best of luck, Romeo!