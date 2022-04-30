UPDATE: Carson Strong signs with Philadelphia Eagles as UDFA

UPDATE (7:37 p.m. EST):

Strong signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to Nevada Sports Net’s Kirsten Moran. Strong will be the fourth signal caller on the Eagles roster — joining starter Jalen Hurts and backups Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett.

ORIGINAL (7:05 p.m. EST):

After getting touted as a fringe top-5 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, former Nevada quarterback and back-to-back Mountain West offensive player of the year Carson Strong went undrafted.

Last season, Strong led the Mountain West in passing yards (4,175), completion percentage (70.1) and touchdown passes (36), while ranking second in passer rating (156.7) and third in yards per attempt (8.0). He was the fifth player since the conference’s inception in 1999 to be a back-to-back Mountain West offensive player fo the year award winner, joining Bradlee Van Pelt, Andy Dalton, Derek Carr and Donnel Pumphrey.

Nine quarterbacks were drafted, beginning with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and concluded by Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, who was the last pick (Mr. Irrelevant) in the draft.

A total of 11 Mountain West players were drafted: Six offensive players, four defensive players and one special teams player. Strong would’ve been the first Pack signal caller to be drafted since Colin Kaepernick in 2011 (second-round - San Francisco 49ers) and the third since the turn of the century.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein said about Strong:

“‘Touch-or-torch’ pocket passer with rare blend of power and finesse to turn low percentage throws into completions. His surgically repaired right knee might hinder the sturdiness of his throwing base, but Strong still throws with velocity, accuracy and touch either on or off-platform. He has the talent to attack any coverage and all areas of the field. Nonchalant eye discipline and a gunslinger mentality means he’s likely to see additional air traffic and turnovers as he transitions from Nevada’s Air Raid offense. Scouts rave about his leadership and ‘killer instinct.’ He clearly has first-round talent, but long-term durability concerns surrounding his knee could force teams to take a more cautious approach with his projection and draft slotting.”

Strong now has the ability to choose where he wants to go, though it is uncertain where he will, at the time of this publishing.