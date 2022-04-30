Cam Thomas joins the Cardinals.

After being shut out on day one of the NFL draft, the Mountain West had three players drafted on day two.

San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas became the third MWC player selected Friday evening when the Arizona Cardinals announced him as the 87th pick (3rd round) in the draft.

With the 87th pick in the 2022 Draft, the Cardinals select DE Cameron Thomas pic.twitter.com/hoV2NAVG57 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2022

Thomas was the Mountain West 2021 defensive player of the year, helping San Diego State reach the conference title game. In 14 games, he tallied 71 tackles, 20.5 of them taking place behind the line of scrimmage. He also added 10.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Thomas brings incredible size while still maintaining a high motor and good speed off the edge. He can also shift inside and hold his own on the interior. He should provide depth for the Cardinals on the defensive line and should grow into a starting role within his first two seasons.