Chad Muma drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Wyoming Linebacker fraternity grew in the NFL on Friday as Wyoming’s latest linebacker phenom Chad Muma was selected with the 6th pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

With the 70th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select University of Wyoming LB Chad Muma.

Muma joins Colorado State Tight End Trey McBride as the only two Mountain West players to be selected thus far. Muma will now head to Jacksonville where he will almost surely be able to make an impact from day one of his arrival.

The 6’ 3” 239 lb. All-Conference Linebacker had 142 TOT, 1.5 sacks, 3 INTs, and 2 TDs for the Cowboys last season.