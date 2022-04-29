 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chad Muma drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Wyoming LB selected in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

By Willie_Brazil
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Linebacker fraternity grew in the NFL on Friday as Wyoming’s latest linebacker phenom Chad Muma was selected with the 6th pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft.

Muma joins Colorado State Tight End Trey McBride as the only two Mountain West players to be selected thus far. Muma will now head to Jacksonville where he will almost surely be able to make an impact from day one of his arrival.

The 6’ 3” 239 lb. All-Conference Linebacker had 142 TOT, 1.5 sacks, 3 INTs, and 2 TDs for the Cowboys last season.

