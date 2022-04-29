Trey McBride Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals

With the 55th pick in the 2022 Draft, the Cardinals select TE Trey McBride pic.twitter.com/Iu0m4NwZFQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2022

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was drafted in the second round with the 55th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. McBride is the first Tight End taken and the first Mountain West Selection of this year’s draft.

McBride is the only CSU player expected to be drafted and he landed in a great situation with the Cardinals where he’ll be able to learn under Zach Ertz, with the opportunity to become the number one guy sooner rather than later.