2022 NFL Draft Mock Draft Round up: Where do Nevada’s prospects stand?

It’s NFL Draft day — one of the most exciting days of the year!

The Nevada Wolf Pack will have three prospects in this draft: Reigning two-time Mountain West offensive player of the year, quarterback Carson Strong, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner. All three prospects are projected to go in Day 2 or 3 of the draft.

Earlier, the Mountain West Connection team predicted where each of the conference’s 2022 NFL Draft prospects will go, including the three aforementioned names. But for now, I looked at a few of the seven-round mock available mock drafts to get a better idea on when (and where) the three Nevada prospects will land.

Enjoy!

Carson Strong: No. 185 (6th round) to Buffalo Bills

The Bills take some backup quarterback competition.

Romeo Doubs: No. 122 (4th round) to Indianapolis Colts

The Colts could use more receiver talent.

Cole Turner: No. 241 (7th round) to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers grab a backup tight end.

Carson Strong: No. 171 (5th round) to the Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs: No. 177 (5th round) to the Detroit Lions

Cole Turner: No. 159 (5th round) to the Colts

Carson Strong: No. 175 (4th round) to the Los Angeles Rams

Romeo Doubs: No. 131 (4th round) to the Buffalo Bills

Cole Turner: No. 179 (4th round) to the Colts

Carson Strong: No. 127 (4th round) to the New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs: No. 137 to the Carolina Panthers

Cole Turner: No. 229 (7th round) to the Seattle Seahawks

Carson Strong: No. 42 (2nd round) to the Colts

Fittingly, the Indianapolis Colts grab their quarterback of the future with the pick they acquired for Carson Wentz. With Matt Ryan penciled in to start the next two seasons, grabbing Carson Strong to sit behind him and eventually take over is an ideal scenario. Strong may need offseason surgery to finally repair an old injury, and the acquisition of Ryan this offseason makes this even more explorable.

Romeo Doubs: No. 134 to the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ draft plans change if they move Deebo Samuel, but Romeo Doubs could very well be the pick here regardless of whether or not they ship Samuel out. Doubs has all the skills to win against any type of coverage, and like many others in this class, plays to a different speed. He high-points the football well, fights with his hands even better, and wins consistently with or without separation.

Cole Turner: No. 136 to the Cincinnati Bengals

Lacking few things on offense, the Bengals grab Nevada’s Cole Turner to improve their tight end unit. Turner is a big man with a bigger catch radius. He utilizes it well all across the field, but he’s a dominant red-zone threat. Joe Burrow will quickly have a new short-yardage and goal-to-go pass target.

Where do you think Strong, Doubs and Turner will land? And where? Comment below!