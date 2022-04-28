Mountaintop View 4-28-22

Muma hasn’t let diabetes keep him from pursuing NFL dream
The NFL Draft begins today! The Mountain West is unlikely to see anyone from the conference be picked tonight, but Wyoming’s Chad Muma is one of the long shot possibilities along with Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Click above for an excellent background on Muma prior to the draft.
Meet Khalil Shakir, Boise State’s dynamic WR prospect
Boise State’s Khalil Shakir is likely to hear his name called sometime on Friday for a team in need for a slot receiver. Could Dallas snag another Boise State Bronco? Lol it’s possible. Read above to learn more about Shak.
Trey McBride seemingly locked in as surefire early-rounder
If I had to choose which Mountain West draft prospect could possibly slip into round 1, it’s Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Click above for a breakdown on the likely possibilities for the Rams tight end.
Someone draft Charles Williams
One can never have enough Chad Muma content
"He is an A-plus dude." @chad_muma's coaches and teammates at @wyo_football are looking forward to seeing the standout linebacker's dream realized during the #NFLDraft #gowyo @CSTribune https://t.co/f3JP29CNK5— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) April 27, 2022
Your daily transfer portal moves...
Memento Vivere. COMMITTED @HawaiiFootball @coachsapolu #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/WKTPic1alD— Luke Felix-Fualalo (@FelixFualalo) April 28, 2022
Boise! Let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/3dksdCq8Z9— Chibuzo Agbo (@Babybuzzo) April 28, 2022
Opener against Arizona will be [insert fire emoji]
.@GoAztecs surpassed 12,500 @SnapdragonStdm season tickets sold for the upcoming 2022 football season.— San Diego State University (@SDSU) April 27, 2022
Read: https://t.co/JVPxOtvEyv pic.twitter.com/n3lGvgQOl3
