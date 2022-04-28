Mountaintop View 4-28-22

The NFL Draft begins today! The Mountain West is unlikely to see anyone from the conference be picked tonight, but Wyoming’s Chad Muma is one of the long shot possibilities along with Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Click above for an excellent background on Muma prior to the draft.

Boise State’s Khalil Shakir is likely to hear his name called sometime on Friday for a team in need for a slot receiver. Could Dallas snag another Boise State Bronco? Lol it’s possible. Read above to learn more about Shak.

If I had to choose which Mountain West draft prospect could possibly slip into round 1, it’s Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Click above for a breakdown on the likely possibilities for the Rams tight end.

Someone draft Charles Williams

One can never have enough Chad Muma content

Your daily transfer portal moves...

Opener against Arizona will be [insert fire emoji]

