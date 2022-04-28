2022 NFL Draft Predictions: Read our team’s thoughts on who will get drafted and when.

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.
The names below were mainly compiled from our All-Star Bowl series in January, with some other names added for good measure. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.
Air Force
DT Jordan Jackson
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB Tre Bugg III
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
Boise State
WR Khalil Shakir
- The Draft Network: #84
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: 3
- Zach: 3
- Jeremy: 2
- Aiden: 3
- Matt H.: 4
WR Octavious Evans
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Aiden: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB Kekaula Kaniho
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Aiden: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
LS Daniel Cantrell
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: mini-camp invite
- Aiden: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
Colorado State
TE Trey McBride
- The Draft Network: #42
- Walter Football: 2-3
- Mike: 2
- Zach: 2
- Jeremy: 1
- Matt H.: 2
DL Scott Patchan
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7
- Zach: 6
- Matt H.: 7
LB Anthony Koclanakis
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: UDFA
P Ryan Stonehouse
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
LS Ross Reiter
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
Fresno State
RB Ronnie Rivers
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: 7
WR Keric Wheatfall
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DL Ryan Boehm
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DE Arron Mosby
- The Draft Network: #265
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB DaRon Bland
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
Hawaii
RB Calvin Turner
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7th
- Zach: UDFA
- Jeremy: 7th
- Matt H.: 7
WR Jared Smart
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
- Jeremy: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
OL Gene Pryor
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Jeremy: Mini-camp invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
OL Kohl Levao
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Jeremy: 7th
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
DB Eugene Ford
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Jeremy: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB Kolby Burton
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: Mini-camp invite
- Jeremy: Mini-camp Invite
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
Nevada
QB Carson Strong
- The Draft Network: #57
- Walter Football: 3-5
- Mike: 3
- Zach: 4
- Jeremy: 3
- Matt H.: 3
WR Romeo Doubs
- The Draft Network: #91
- Walter Football: 3-4
- Mike: 4
- Zach: 4
- Jeremy: 4
- Matt H.: 3
TE Cole Turner
- The Draft Network: #132
- Walter Football: 4-6
- Mike: 4
- Zach: 3
- Matt H.: 5
San Diego State
RB Greg Bell
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: 5-7
- Mike: 7
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: 7
OL Zachary Thomas
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
OL William Dunkle
- The Draft Network: #260
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7
- Zach: 7
- Matt H.: 7
TE Daniel Bellinger
- The Draft Network: #218
- Walter Football: 6-FA
- Mike: 6
- Zach: 7
- Matt H.: 7
DE Cameron Thomas
- The Draft Network: #87
- Walter Football: 2-4
- Mike: 3
- Zach: 4
- Jeremy: 2
- Matt H.: 4
LB Segun Olubi
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: Mini-camp invite
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB Trenton Thompson
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
DB Tayler Hawkins
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
P Matt Arazia
- The Draft Network: #222
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 6
- Zach: 5
- Matt H.: 7
San Jose State
QB Nick Starkel
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
TE Derrick Deese Jr
- The Draft Network: #250
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: 7
- Matt H.: 7
OL Jack Synder
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
UNLV
RB Charles Williams
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: 7
- Jos: Late 6/Early 7
- Matt H.: 7
Utah State
WR Deven Thompkins
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: UDFA
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: Mini-camp invite
LB Cash Gilliam
- The Draft Network: N/A
- Walter Football: N/A
- Mike: 7
- Zach: UDFA
- Matt H.: UDFA
Wyoming
LB Chad Muma
- The Draft Network: #46
- Walter Football: 3-4
- Mike: 3
- Zach: 4
- Jeremy: 1
- Matt H.: 2
