2022 NFL Draft Predictions: Read our team’s thoughts on who will get drafted and when.

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.

The names below were mainly compiled from our All-Star Bowl series in January, with some other names added for good measure. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.

Air Force

DT Jordan Jackson

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB Tre Bugg III

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir

The Draft Network: #84

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: 3

Zach: 3

Jeremy: 2

Aiden: 3

Matt H.: 4

WR Octavious Evans

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Aiden: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB Kekaula Kaniho

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Aiden: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

LS Daniel Cantrell

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: mini-camp invite

Aiden: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Colorado State

TE Trey McBride

The Draft Network: #42

Walter Football: 2-3

Mike: 2

Zach: 2

Jeremy: 1

Matt H.: 2

DL Scott Patchan

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7

Zach: 6

Matt H.: 7

LB Anthony Koclanakis

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: UDFA

P Ryan Stonehouse

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

LS Ross Reiter

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Fresno State

RB Ronnie Rivers

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: 7

WR Keric Wheatfall

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DL Ryan Boehm

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DE Arron Mosby

The Draft Network: #265

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB DaRon Bland

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Hawaii

RB Calvin Turner

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7th

Zach: UDFA

Jeremy: 7th

Matt H.: 7

WR Jared Smart

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Jeremy: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

OL Gene Pryor

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Jeremy: Mini-camp invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

OL Kohl Levao

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Jeremy: 7th

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

DB Eugene Ford

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Jeremy: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB Kolby Burton

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: Mini-camp invite

Jeremy: Mini-camp Invite

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Nevada

QB Carson Strong

The Draft Network: #57

Walter Football: 3-5

Mike: 3

Zach: 4

Jeremy: 3

Matt H.: 3

WR Romeo Doubs

The Draft Network: #91

Walter Football: 3-4

Mike: 4

Zach: 4

Jeremy: 4

Matt H.: 3

TE Cole Turner

The Draft Network: #132

Walter Football: 4-6

Mike: 4

Zach: 3

Matt H.: 5

San Diego State

RB Greg Bell

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: 5-7

Mike: 7

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: 7

OL Zachary Thomas

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

OL William Dunkle

The Draft Network: #260

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7

Zach: 7

Matt H.: 7

TE Daniel Bellinger

The Draft Network: #218

Walter Football: 6-FA

Mike: 6

Zach: 7

Matt H.: 7

DE Cameron Thomas

The Draft Network: #87

Walter Football: 2-4

Mike: 3

Zach: 4

Jeremy: 2

Matt H.: 4

LB Segun Olubi

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: Mini-camp invite

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB Trenton Thompson

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

DB Tayler Hawkins

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

P Matt Arazia

The Draft Network: #222

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 6

Zach: 5

Matt H.: 7

San Jose State

QB Nick Starkel

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

TE Derrick Deese Jr

The Draft Network: #250

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: 7

Matt H.: 7

OL Jack Synder

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

UNLV

RB Charles Williams

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: 7

Jos: Late 6/Early 7

Matt H.: 7

Utah State

WR Deven Thompkins

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: UDFA

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

LB Cash Gilliam

The Draft Network: N/A

Walter Football: N/A

Mike: 7

Zach: UDFA

Matt H.: UDFA

Wyoming

LB Chad Muma