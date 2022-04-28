 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Predictions: Read our team’s thoughts on who will get drafted and when.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft begins tonight. The Mountain West has some talent coming out of the conference this year. Expect to hear a number of MWC players get their names called in the draft early and often over the next three days, and quite a few more who could end up as undrafted free agents as well as mini-camp invites. In preparation, our team of writers shared their thoughts as to who will get drafted and when.

The names below were mainly compiled from our All-Star Bowl series in January, with some other names added for good measure. Read below and share your own thoughts in the comments section.

Air Force

DT Jordan Jackson

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB Tre Bugg III

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

Boise State

WR Khalil Shakir

  • The Draft Network: #84
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: 3
  • Zach: 3
  • Jeremy: 2
  • Aiden: 3
  • Matt H.: 4

WR Octavious Evans

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Aiden: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB Kekaula Kaniho

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Aiden: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

LS Daniel Cantrell

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: mini-camp invite
  • Aiden: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Colorado State

TE Trey McBride

  • The Draft Network: #42
  • Walter Football: 2-3
  • Mike: 2
  • Zach: 2
  • Jeremy: 1
  • Matt H.: 2

DL Scott Patchan

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7
  • Zach: 6
  • Matt H.: 7

LB Anthony Koclanakis

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: UDFA

P Ryan Stonehouse

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

LS Ross Reiter

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Fresno State

RB Ronnie Rivers

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: 7

WR Keric Wheatfall

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DL Ryan Boehm

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DE Arron Mosby

  • The Draft Network: #265
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB DaRon Bland

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Hawaii

RB Calvin Turner

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7th
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Jeremy: 7th
  • Matt H.: 7

WR Jared Smart

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Jeremy: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

OL Gene Pryor

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Jeremy: Mini-camp invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

OL Kohl Levao

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Jeremy: 7th
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

DB Eugene Ford

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Jeremy: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB Kolby Burton

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: Mini-camp invite
  • Jeremy: Mini-camp Invite
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

Nevada

QB Carson Strong

  • The Draft Network: #57
  • Walter Football: 3-5
  • Mike: 3
  • Zach: 4
  • Jeremy: 3
  • Matt H.: 3

WR Romeo Doubs

  • The Draft Network: #91
  • Walter Football: 3-4
  • Mike: 4
  • Zach: 4
  • Jeremy: 4
  • Matt H.: 3

TE Cole Turner

  • The Draft Network: #132
  • Walter Football: 4-6
  • Mike: 4
  • Zach: 3
  • Matt H.: 5

San Diego State

RB Greg Bell

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: 5-7
  • Mike: 7
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: 7

OL Zachary Thomas

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

OL William Dunkle

  • The Draft Network: #260
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7
  • Zach: 7
  • Matt H.: 7

TE Daniel Bellinger

  • The Draft Network: #218
  • Walter Football: 6-FA
  • Mike: 6
  • Zach: 7
  • Matt H.: 7

DE Cameron Thomas

  • The Draft Network: #87
  • Walter Football: 2-4
  • Mike: 3
  • Zach: 4
  • Jeremy: 2
  • Matt H.: 4

LB Segun Olubi

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: Mini-camp invite
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB Trenton Thompson

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

DB Tayler Hawkins

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

P Matt Arazia

  • The Draft Network: #222
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 6
  • Zach: 5
  • Matt H.: 7

San Jose State

QB Nick Starkel

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

TE Derrick Deese Jr

  • The Draft Network: #250
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: 7
  • Matt H.: 7

OL Jack Synder

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

UNLV

RB Charles Williams

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: 7
  • Jos: Late 6/Early 7
  • Matt H.: 7

Utah State

WR Deven Thompkins

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: UDFA
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: Mini-camp invite

LB Cash Gilliam

  • The Draft Network: N/A
  • Walter Football: N/A
  • Mike: 7
  • Zach: UDFA
  • Matt H.: UDFA

Wyoming

LB Chad Muma

  • The Draft Network: #46
  • Walter Football: 3-4
  • Mike: 3
  • Zach: 4
  • Jeremy: 1
  • Matt H.: 2

