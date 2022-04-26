 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-26-22

Tennis, Baseball, and Softball oh my! Portal in overdrive, MW TE NFL Draft hopefuls

By RudyEspino

We near the end of the spring sports season and there's alot going on! While play moves towards conference championships, weekly awards are handed out, the transfer portal rushes to its three-month quiet period, and several MW football players hope to hear their names in this week’s NFL Draft. Click the links to stay in the loop!

In the final week of the regular season, see whose play was honored

2022 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship Bracket Announced

The road to the MW Women’s Tennis Championship goes through Fresno State as their 10-0 conference record earns them #1 Seed. See where the other MW teams are seeded when the matches begin tomorrow.

MW Baseball Players of the Week

Three different MW schools had players honored for their play last week, none from the first place UNLV Rebels. Click the link to see who the winners are and why!

Rebels Outlast Aggies for Series Victory

Star pitcher Jenny Bressler surrenders just one run as the Rebels win the rubber game of the three game series and created a three-way tie for second place with Utah State and Boise State. See who came up big at the plate to help UNLV stay within sight of first place San Diego State.

Another big softball weekend upcoming

Both tied with UNLV for second place with 10-5 Conference records.

College football coaches eager to catch breath as transfer portal’s May 1 deadline pauses roster churn

The portal shuts down for this academic year before reopening August 1st. Read how this adds to decisions on roster for coaches which movement estimated to see 20-30 players per day until this Sunday’s deadline.

And right on cue.....

Meanwhile, in the Basketball Transfer Portal...

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL

7220sports.com consolidates all the Mountain West players who have entered the transfer portal.

It is also NFL Draft Week this week

By Saturday night, will each of the 4 MW TEs listed below be drafted?

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Best and Worst Games of 2021
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Is Mountain West Football Overrated?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...