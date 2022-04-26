Mountaintop View 4-26-22

We near the end of the spring sports season and there's alot going on! While play moves towards conference championships, weekly awards are handed out, the transfer portal rushes to its three-month quiet period, and several MW football players hope to hear their names in this week’s NFL Draft. Click the links to stay in the loop!

The road to the MW Women’s Tennis Championship goes through Fresno State as their 10-0 conference record earns them #1 Seed. See where the other MW teams are seeded when the matches begin tomorrow.

Three different MW schools had players honored for their play last week, none from the first place UNLV Rebels. Click the link to see who the winners are and why!

Star pitcher Jenny Bressler surrenders just one run as the Rebels win the rubber game of the three game series and created a three-way tie for second place with Utah State and Boise State. See who came up big at the plate to help UNLV stay within sight of first place San Diego State.

Another big softball weekend upcoming

Both tied with UNLV for second place with 10-5 Conference records.

Headed to Utah this weekend to take on the Aggies! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/HWq0ktluQp — Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 25, 2022

The portal shuts down for this academic year before reopening August 1st. Read how this adds to decisions on roster for coaches which movement estimated to see 20-30 players per day until this Sunday’s deadline.

And right on cue.....

Utah State DB Keith Harris has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NLPHG71iGC — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 25, 2022

Graduate Transfer with 1 year of Eligibility. pic.twitter.com/nCWjXwSTrG — LⓂ️urray‼️ (@sackman_55) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, in the Basketball Transfer Portal...

Thrilled to announce that I will be taking the next step in my basketball journey at Colorado State University for two years of graduate school! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Can’t wait to get to work!! @CSUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/5lM4kvHNH7 — Patrick Cartier (@patrickcartier_) April 25, 2022

7220sports.com consolidates all the Mountain West players who have entered the transfer portal.

It is also NFL Draft Week this week

By Saturday night, will each of the 4 MW TEs listed below be drafted?

Deep group of TEs coming out of the Group of Five this weekend!#NFLDraft



1. Trey McBride - @CSUFootball

2. Isaiah Likely - @CoastalFootball

3. Cole Turner - @NevadaFootball

4. Grant Calcaterra - @SMUFB

5. Derrick Deese - @SanJoseStateFB

6. Daniel Bellinger - @AztecFB — Group Of Five Guys (@GroupOfFiveGuys) April 25, 2022

On the Horizon: