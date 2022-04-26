Mountaintop View 4-26-22

We near the end of the spring sports season and there's alot going on! While play moves towards conference championships, weekly awards are handed out, the transfer portal rushes to its three-month quiet period, and several MW football players hope to hear their names in this week’s NFL Draft. Click the links to stay in the loop!
In the final week of the regular season, see whose play was honored
It's ⏰ to announce the #MWMTEN & #MWWTEN Player of the Week honorees. @WolfPackMTennis @AF_Mtennis @FresnoStateWTEN #AtThePeak | #BattleBorn | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/hlYK9PWCaT— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) April 25, 2022
2022 Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship Bracket Announced
The road to the MW Women’s Tennis Championship goes through Fresno State as their 10-0 conference record earns them #1 Seed. See where the other MW teams are seeded when the matches begin tomorrow.
MW Baseball Players of the Week
Three different MW schools had players honored for their play last week, none from the first place UNLV Rebels. Click the link to see who the winners are and why!
Rebels Outlast Aggies for Series Victory
Star pitcher Jenny Bressler surrenders just one run as the Rebels win the rubber game of the three game series and created a three-way tie for second place with Utah State and Boise State. See who came up big at the plate to help UNLV stay within sight of first place San Diego State.
Another big softball weekend upcoming
Both tied with UNLV for second place with 10-5 Conference records.
Headed to Utah this weekend to take on the Aggies! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/HWq0ktluQp— Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 25, 2022
College football coaches eager to catch breath as transfer portal’s May 1 deadline pauses roster churn
The portal shuts down for this academic year before reopening August 1st. Read how this adds to decisions on roster for coaches which movement estimated to see 20-30 players per day until this Sunday’s deadline.
And right on cue.....
Utah State DB Keith Harris has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/NLPHG71iGC— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 25, 2022
Graduate Transfer with 1 year of Eligibility. pic.twitter.com/nCWjXwSTrG— LⓂ️urray‼️ (@sackman_55) April 25, 2022
Meanwhile, in the Basketball Transfer Portal...
Thrilled to announce that I will be taking the next step in my basketball journey at Colorado State University for two years of graduate school! Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way. Can’t wait to get to work!! @CSUMBasketball pic.twitter.com/5lM4kvHNH7— Patrick Cartier (@patrickcartier_) April 25, 2022
TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: MOUNTAIN WEST BASKETBALL
7220sports.com consolidates all the Mountain West players who have entered the transfer portal.
It is also NFL Draft Week this week
By Saturday night, will each of the 4 MW TEs listed below be drafted?
Deep group of TEs coming out of the Group of Five this weekend!#NFLDraft— Group Of Five Guys (@GroupOfFiveGuys) April 25, 2022
1. Trey McBride - @CSUFootball
2. Isaiah Likely - @CoastalFootball
3. Cole Turner - @NevadaFootball
4. Grant Calcaterra - @SMUFB
5. Derrick Deese - @SanJoseStateFB
6. Daniel Bellinger - @AztecFB
On the Horizon:
