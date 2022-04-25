Mountaintop View 4-25-22. Rebels excited, Millen shines, Aggies reload, Baseball standings, Tennis champs.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Also, welcome to NFL Draft week!

For UNLV, it seemed like the main goal for to get out there, get some reps in, bring excitement, and put on a show for fans, recruits, and players. Mission accomplished in that regard. Coach Arroyo loved the energy the team brought to the field on Saturday. The QB competition remains open but seems to be down to two players. Transfers roamed the field for the Rebels. They still have a week of practices left before the spring concludes.

Fort Air Raid appears to be in good shape. Redshirt freshman, and transfer quarterback Clay Millen’s talent was on fully display on Saturday. He threw for 292 yards, completing 22 of 33 passes, included four touchdowns (and one interception). He figures to be the clear front-runner for the starting QB job for Colorado State and seems to be a great fit for their dynamic passing attack.

Utah State had their spring game as well. And if the spring is any indication, the dynamic offense will be reloading for the 2022 season. They passed for 548 yards on their defense, which hopefully isn’t an indication of a poor defense for next year. It sounds like the offense has progressed as the spring went on and was working in full force by the end, which bodes well for a team looking to stay atop the Mountain West.

MWC Baseball Standings

Tennis Champs

On the horizon: