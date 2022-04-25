MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-25-22. The latest offers, commitments, and visits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Plus, visits are still happening on campus for the spring. Also, the Spring Evaluation period has started, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were three new commitments, plus the announcement of a commit from last week. The Wolf Pack had all three of this week’s announcements and they are doing great work securing their class early. Plus, they had a slew of visitors for their spring game. They take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Nevada: 3

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DB Marcus Ratcliffe was offered by Air Force

WR Amarion Henry was offered by Air Force

WR Dane Parker was offered by Air Force

WR Gabe Tahir was offered by Air Force

WR Matt Erhart was offered by Air Force

DB Elijah Brady was offered by Air Force

LB Taye Brown was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Khai Taylor was offered by Air Force

DE Braeden Kaczmarek was offered by Air Force

OL Philip K. Eichelzer IV was offered by Air Force

TE Colton Yoos was offered by Air Force

JUCO DB Jadon Pearson was offered by Fresno State

LB Morgan Tribbett was offered by Nevada

JUCO QB General Booty was offered by New Mexico

QB Aidan Chiles was offered by Hawaii

WR Tyson Berry was offered by SDSU

OL Sean Na’a was offered by SJSU

LB Liona Lefau was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL was offered by Utah State

Visits

Air Force: TE/DE Gabe Hoffman

Colorado State: 2025 TE Jacob Alvarez

Nevada: DE/TE Fredrick Williams III, TE Karl Peterson, RB Aiden Ramos, DE Hunter Lay, DE D’Angelo Davis, LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, LB Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu, RB Nassir Pitters, DL Raymond Macias, RB Johnny Thompson Jr, DB Charlie Ebeling, DT Tyson Simmons, DE Kofi Taylor-Barrocks, TE Peter Clarke, DB Leroy Bryant, DB Kadiyon Sweat, RB Jackson McDonald, DE Zane Poulter, LB Ishmael Aceves Jr, DT Marquise Jones, DE Julian Savailnaea, LB Jordan Whitney, OL Roger Alderman, WR Naseri Danielson, LB Leonard Ah You, RB Jackson McDonald, RB Conner Noah, LB Morgan Tribbett, WR Zachary Cord, LB Jared Barlow, OL RJ Esmon

SDSU: OL Ryan Silver, DB Marcus Ratcliffe, QB Javance Tupou’ate-Johnson

SJSU: DE/TE Kristian Ingman

Utah State: WR Zachary Cord, DB Chansen Garcia, WR/DB Keith Abney, DB Elijah Brady, DB Viliamu Toilolo Jr

Commits

WR Rex Haynes committed to Colorado State (the unknown commit from last week’s edition)

DB Journey McKoy committed to Nevada

RB Amini Amone committed to Nevada

LB D’Angelo Davis committed to Nevada

RB Conner Noah committed to Nevada

