MWCConnection Roundtable: Which Mountain West players will get drafted next week?

There is an event next week known as the NFL draft, you may have heard of it. It’s a time of excitement for fans as they see their favorite college players move on and fulfill their dreams of playing in the NFL. The Mountain West should have plenty of players selected this year. The question is: how many players will be picked from your team and who will they be?

Lute: One for Colorado State - TE Trey McBride. There’s a chance he’s the first Mountain West player taken, we shall see. Punter Ryan Stonehouse should land on an NFL roster, but I doubt a team takes him in the draft.

Mike: I’ll look at San Diego State to start, who I think will have the most MWC players drafted year. SDSU’s first player off the board is projected to be defensive end Cameron Thomas. He looks like he is in good position to be a mid-round pick and I think he is selected on day 2. For total number, I’m going with four: Thomas, TE Danielb Belinger, P Matt Arazia, and then one of their skill players (RB Greg Bell, DB Trenton Thompson, DB Tayler Hawkins).

I’ll look at Wyoming as well. They only have one player getting a look for the draft, but that one player is making it count. Linebacker Chad Muma will be the only Cowboy drafted this season, but he will likely be a Day 2 pick. Some scouts like him even better than his former teammate, Logan Wilson. Look for Muma to go around the third round.

Aiden: Boise State will have at least one in WR Khalil Shakir. With a loaded group of wide receivers in this year’s class, most expect Shakir to hear his name called on Day 2. It would surprise me if any other Bronco was selected next week. I think someone like Kekaula Kaniho might get a look as a UDFA due to his experience and in-person interviews. Long snapper Daniel Cantrell may find his way into an NFL training camp as well via the UDFA process.