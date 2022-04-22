 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 4-22-22

Rebel Slugger on list, T & F/Tennis POTW, Cowboy legend passes, Knuth Era revisited, Aztec softball moves up, Lobo coach returns, Targeting rule tweak

By RudyEspino

Lots of news around the MW, including a big loss for the Cowboy family. Click the links to stay in the know!

Joey Walls Named To Bobby Bragan Award Watch List

The UNLV junior on list that awards the top D1 hitter in nation.

MW Track & Field Athletes of the Week

Athletes from 5 different MW schools were honored. See what they did to achieve the weekly awards.

Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

Players from Fresno State swept the women’s awards this week. See who were named on the men’s side.

Cowboys mourn loss of one of their Hall of Famers

The good and bad of Doug Knuth’s nine years as Nevada’s athletic director

Now that the news has fully hit, Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet lists the highs and lows of the Knuth tenure.

Aztecs softball ranked 23 in most recent Division 1 rankings

San Diego State moves up one slot after taking weekend series over Boise State.

Dave Pilipovich Named Special Assistant to the Head Coach

New Mexico welcomes back veteran coach after year in the NBA G-League.

NCAA approves tweak to targeting rule

Slight modification will now allow appeals on 2nd half targeting calls.

On the Horizon:

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup

Next Up In Mountain West Football

