Mountaintop View 4-22-22

Joey Walls Named To Bobby Bragan Award Watch List
The UNLV junior on list that awards the top D1 hitter in nation.
MW Track & Field Athletes of the Week
Athletes from 5 different MW schools were honored. See what they did to achieve the weekly awards.
Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week
Players from Fresno State swept the women’s awards this week. See who were named on the men’s side.
Cowboys mourn loss of one of their Hall of Famers
The good and bad of Doug Knuth’s nine years as Nevada’s athletic director
Now that the news has fully hit, Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet lists the highs and lows of the Knuth tenure.
Aztecs softball ranked 23 in most recent Division 1 rankings
San Diego State moves up one slot after taking weekend series over Boise State.
Dave Pilipovich Named Special Assistant to the Head Coach
New Mexico welcomes back veteran coach after year in the NBA G-League.
NCAA approves tweak to targeting rule
Slight modification will now allow appeals on 2nd half targeting calls.
