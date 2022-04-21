Mountaintop View 4-21-22

The story of the day from Wednesday, the surprising (or maybe not?) news of Doug Knuth leaving Nevada after 9 years as athletic director. After losing Jay Norvell to Colorado State, and watching Nevada Hoops sink to unusual lows, it shouldn’t be surprising that Nevada is moving in a different direction. Is Knuth a scapegoat? Possibly. I suspect the answer is somewhere in the middle. Expect Nevada to target someone with fundraising talent to replace Knuth.

Wyoming’s spring football presses on, and head coach Craig Bohl assesses where he thinks his team is at the moment. Read above for more details.

Some details on the happenings surrounding Boise State football, along with an observation based on ESPN’s recently released FPI ratings. Is the Mountain West poised for a down year in football this fall?

I respect the optimism, I guess

Strange note from @CaesarsSports.

They have now received three $1,000 bets on Utah State to win the college football playoff.



As many $1,000 bets have now been put on the Aggies of Utah State as has been put on the Aggies of Texas A&M.



Utah St has moved from 1000/1 to 750/1 pic.twitter.com/iUWatELZ3J — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 20, 2022

No more large horns

New opportunities arise for Hawaii’s young roster

‘Just got to wait your turn, always wait your turn’ - After getting late start to spring training due to injury, former Dallas Prep Defensive Player of the Year & 2021 recruiting class gem Ty Marsh is finishing camp strong at defensive back @HawaiiFootball @TyMarsh7 #GoBows pic.twitter.com/DYshOl8J2h — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 20, 2022

Transfer portal taketh, and giveth

UNLV lands a commitment from Mississippi transfer Luis Rodriguez.



Rodriguez is a 6-foot-6 swingman who averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while starting 23/32 games last year. Two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/pJDhyYRil2 — Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) April 20, 2022

Congratulations, Spartans

We Are The Champions!

We Are The Champions!#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/bMBkOGCWcP — San Jose State Women's Golf (@SanJoseStWGOLF) April 20, 2022

