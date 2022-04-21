 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 4-21-22

Spring ball continues, Doug Knuth is out at Nevada, could 2022 MWC football be headed for a down season?, Utah State national champions, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada to part ways with athletic director Doug Knuth after nine years

The story of the day from Wednesday, the surprising (or maybe not?) news of Doug Knuth leaving Nevada after 9 years as athletic director. After losing Jay Norvell to Colorado State, and watching Nevada Hoops sink to unusual lows, it shouldn’t be surprising that Nevada is moving in a different direction. Is Knuth a scapegoat? Possibly. I suspect the answer is somewhere in the middle. Expect Nevada to target someone with fundraising talent to replace Knuth.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl pleased with Pokes’ physicality during scrimmage

Wyoming’s spring football presses on, and head coach Craig Bohl assesses where he thinks his team is at the moment. Read above for more details.

Boise State Football: Down year ahead for the Mountain West?

Some details on the happenings surrounding Boise State football, along with an observation based on ESPN’s recently released FPI ratings. Is the Mountain West poised for a down year in football this fall?

On The Horizon:

Today: Reacts Survey: All about the NFL Draft

