Mountaintop View 4-21-22

Nevada to part ways with athletic director Doug Knuth after nine years
The story of the day from Wednesday, the surprising (or maybe not?) news of Doug Knuth leaving Nevada after 9 years as athletic director. After losing Jay Norvell to Colorado State, and watching Nevada Hoops sink to unusual lows, it shouldn’t be surprising that Nevada is moving in a different direction. Is Knuth a scapegoat? Possibly. I suspect the answer is somewhere in the middle. Expect Nevada to target someone with fundraising talent to replace Knuth.
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl pleased with Pokes’ physicality during scrimmage
Wyoming’s spring football presses on, and head coach Craig Bohl assesses where he thinks his team is at the moment. Read above for more details.
Boise State Football: Down year ahead for the Mountain West?
Some details on the happenings surrounding Boise State football, along with an observation based on ESPN’s recently released FPI ratings. Is the Mountain West poised for a down year in football this fall?
I respect the optimism, I guess
Strange note from @CaesarsSports.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 20, 2022
They have now received three $1,000 bets on Utah State to win the college football playoff.
As many $1,000 bets have now been put on the Aggies of Utah State as has been put on the Aggies of Texas A&M.
Utah St has moved from 1000/1 to 750/1 pic.twitter.com/iUWatELZ3J
No more large horns
#Stalwart pic.twitter.com/AzUFm7ckcX— Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) April 20, 2022
New opportunities arise for Hawaii’s young roster
‘Just got to wait your turn, always wait your turn’ - After getting late start to spring training due to injury, former Dallas Prep Defensive Player of the Year & 2021 recruiting class gem Ty Marsh is finishing camp strong at defensive back @HawaiiFootball @TyMarsh7 #GoBows pic.twitter.com/DYshOl8J2h— Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 20, 2022
Transfer portal taketh, and giveth
UNLV lands a commitment from Mississippi transfer Luis Rodriguez.— Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) April 20, 2022
Rodriguez is a 6-foot-6 swingman who averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals while starting 23/32 games last year. Two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/pJDhyYRil2
Congratulations, Spartans
We Are The Champions!— San Jose State Women's Golf (@SanJoseStWGOLF) April 20, 2022
We Are The Champions!#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/bMBkOGCWcP
On The Horizon:
Today: Reacts Survey: All about the NFL Draft
Loading comments...