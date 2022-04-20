Mountaintop View 4-20-22. Lapuaho rebuilding, Linder long-term, Bracketology, Rebels hire, POTW

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Also, the NFL draft is getting closer and closer.

Al Lapuaho could have stayed at Utah State, the defending conference champion, and it would have made sense. Instead, he took the road less traveled, wanting to challenge himself and step outside his comfort zone with a new opportunity. Lapuaho liked helping to rebuild things at Utah State and now wants to rebuild things at Nevada.

As long as the resources and support continue in Laramie, then so will Jeff Linder. At least, that’s what he said. And that is a very good thing for the men’s basketball program. He states he has seen Mark Few and Gonzaga as an example of what it can look like when there is consistency and commitment at a mid-major for both the school and the coach.

Because why not? It’s the offseason and there isn’t much better to write about outside of NFL pre-draft articles. Anyway, three Mountain West teams are in the field. Wyoming (a 10-seed) is among the last four byes, and given the transfers they have taken in, they figure to be a strong team. Colorado State is a 9-seed and San Diego State is the highest as an 8-seed. Hopefully someone can win a tournament game next year.

Runnin’ Rebels make a coaching hire.

Help us welcome John Cooper to the coaching staff!



Details ➡️ https://t.co/2KJ5VdaYmD pic.twitter.com/CmNv03ayN3 — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) April 18, 2022

MWC Softball POTW

Just call her home run Jimenez. ✌@GabriellaJimen8 finished the week averaging .583 at the plate recording 7️⃣ hits, including 4️⃣ home runs. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/5EtvzhcLHV — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 19, 2022

It was the JB show. ☎@JennyBressler went 2-0 in the circle, pitching to a 0.00 ERA with 2️⃣6️⃣ Ks. She only allowed three walks on the week. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/3rwZixbS6b — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 19, 2022

On the horizon: