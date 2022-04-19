 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-19-22

New, 2 comments

Spartan Golf, Baseball POTW, Basketball News, Football Trivia, Wolf Pack Draft Hopefuls, Wasted $$?

By RudyEspino

The juggernaut that is San Jose State Women’s Golf takes top billing today. Other links include news from other Mountain West sports and ends with what might seem as throwing money away. Enjoy!

San José State Rides Momentum Into Mountain West Championship

Listen to Head Coach Dana Dormann talk about her team’s momentum going into this week’s MW Championship.

And right on cue.....

MW Baseball POTW

Wolf Pack take 2 out of the 3 weekly honors

Boise State welcomes back one of their own to their basketball coaching staff

Takes the spot formerly held by RJay Barsh, who is leaving to join Leonard Hamilton at Florida State

Former 4-star prospect lists 3 MW schools as next destination

Agbo was 75th ranked player in 2020, played sparingly in 2 years at Texas Tech

Same two MW teams on the lists (does this surprise anyone?)

Carson Strong, Cole Turner share what they’ve learned most from pre-draft process

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, see what two of the three former Wolf Pack players say about their experiences thus far and where they are projected to be drafted.

I think it was Captain James T. Kirk who once said, “May good fortune favor the foolish.”

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: ESPN FPI
  • Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: Comparing Boise State and Utah State’s 2021 Football Seasons.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...