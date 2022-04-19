Mountaintop View 4-19-22

The juggernaut that is San Jose State Women’s Golf takes top billing today. Other links include news from other Mountain West sports and ends with what might seem as throwing money away. Enjoy!
San José State Rides Momentum Into Mountain West Championship
Listen to Head Coach Dana Dormann talk about her team’s momentum going into this week’s MW Championship.
And right on cue.....
.@SanJoseStWGOLF has a 1️⃣2️⃣-stroke lead after Round 1️⃣ of the #MWWGOLF Championship!
Round 2️⃣ tees off at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow ⛳️
MW Baseball POTW
Wolf Pack take 2 out of the 3 weekly honors
Congratulations to this week's MW Baseball Players of the Week ⚾️
@NevadaBaseball
@AztecBaseball
https://t.co/uCYXP4uIAs pic.twitter.com/tPdTKEkNmF
Boise State welcomes back one of their own to their basketball coaching staff
Takes the spot formerly held by RJay Barsh, who is leaving to join Leonard Hamilton at Florida State
#BroncoNation, please welcome Boise State Hall of Fame inductee Roberto Bergersen to the coaching staff!
https://t.co/zV8o8NJ0zn#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/fMBZKEAqGX
Former 4-star prospect lists 3 MW schools as next destination
Agbo was 75th ranked player in 2020, played sparingly in 2 years at Texas Tech
April 18, 2022
Same two MW teams on the lists (does this surprise anyone?)
Most wins as the away team since 2010
Boise State 49
Oklahoma & NIU 45
Alabama & Ohio State 44
Oklahoma St & Stanford 43
Clemson & San Diego St 42
Louisiana 40
TCU & WKU 39
UCF & Virginia Tech 38
Best winning record following a loss since 2010
Boise State 25-2
Alabama 11-1
Oklahoma 21-1
LSU 27-6
Clemson 17-4
App State 18-5
Wisconsin 27-9
Georgia 23-10
Oklahoma St 27-12
Oregon 22-10
Ohio State 11-5
Toledo 29-14
San Diego St 28-14
Carson Strong, Cole Turner share what they’ve learned most from pre-draft process
With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, see what two of the three former Wolf Pack players say about their experiences thus far and where they are projected to be drafted.
I think it was Captain James T. Kirk who once said, “May good fortune favor the foolish.”
A bettor has placed $1K on Utah State to win the college football National Championship @CaesarsSports.
A Utah State natty would win them $1M
A Utah State natty would win them $1M pic.twitter.com/BwliKGzgtT
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: ESPN FPI
- Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: Comparing Boise State and Utah State’s 2021 Football Seasons.
