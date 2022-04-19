Mountaintop View 4-19-22

The juggernaut that is San Jose State Women’s Golf takes top billing today. Other links include news from other Mountain West sports and ends with what might seem as throwing money away. Enjoy!

Listen to Head Coach Dana Dormann talk about her team’s momentum going into this week’s MW Championship.

And right on cue.....

MW Baseball POTW

Wolf Pack take 2 out of the 3 weekly honors

Boise State welcomes back one of their own to their basketball coaching staff

Takes the spot formerly held by RJay Barsh, who is leaving to join Leonard Hamilton at Florida State

Former 4-star prospect lists 3 MW schools as next destination

Agbo was 75th ranked player in 2020, played sparingly in 2 years at Texas Tech

Same two MW teams on the lists (does this surprise anyone?)

Most wins as the away team since 2010



Boise State 49

Oklahoma & NIU 45

Alabama & Ohio State 44

Oklahoma St & Stanford 43

Clemson & San Diego St 42

Louisiana 40

TCU & WKU 39

UCF & Virginia Tech 38 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 18, 2022

Best winning record following a loss since 2010



Boise State 25-2

Alabama 11-1

Oklahoma 21-1

LSU 27-6

Clemson 17-4

App State 18-5

Wisconsin 27-9

Georgia 23-10

Oklahoma St 27-12

Oregon 22-10

Ohio State 11-5

Toledo 29-14

San Diego St 28-14 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 18, 2022

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, see what two of the three former Wolf Pack players say about their experiences thus far and where they are projected to be drafted.

I think it was Captain James T. Kirk who once said, “May good fortune favor the foolish.”

A bettor has placed $1K on Utah State to win the college football National Championship @CaesarsSports.



A Utah State natty would win them $1M pic.twitter.com/BwliKGzgtT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 18, 2022

On the Horizon: