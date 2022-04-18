Mountaintop View 4-18-22. Day in the life, Cole locked in, Chang energy, Baseball standings, MBB alums

It’s Monday and we are back at it! Football news is always plentiful even in the off-season. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of the latest news around the internet and original content later today and all of this week.

Extra Points continues to give us a look into the life of a college athlete. While it’s rewarding, it isn’t all fun and games. Studying while getting ankles taped to prepare for practice. Not getting back to their apartment until 10pm at night, and still having to complete class projects. Having no free hours during the week from waking up until just before bed. And this is a T&F athlete, so for athletes who play other sports this doesn’t even include watching film and doing game prep.

Cole Godbout is will be in his fifth season in the program and is getting even better, which is impressive. Last year he piled up an impressive 70 tackles from an interior defensive line position and led the team with 5 sacks. And when we get a sack, Wyoming usually wins, going 7-1 thus far. This spring, he is as locked in as ever, determined to anchor the Cowboy defense.

How Hawaii does in this new era remains to be seen. But it won’t be for a lack of energy by Timmy Chang. He has been making the rounds on campus, downtown, and at government, buildings making his pitch and selling the program. Chang has a vision for the program and he is making sure everyone knows about it and is asked to be a part of it. After spring practices conclude, he will be out supporting the other Hawaii sports programs.

MWC Baseball Standings

MWC Alums in the NBA Playoffs

Good luck to all of the former MW athletes playing in the @NBA Playoffs!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/wzoe5k3wG2 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 16, 2022

On the horizon: