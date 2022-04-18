MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-18-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It is full steam ahead in the class of 2023. Mountain West teams stay busy with their recruiting, handing out offers. Plus, visits are still happening on campus for the spring. Also, the Spring Evaluation period has started, which means coaches will be going to high schools to watch practices and talk to high school coaches. This week, there were three new commitments, with the Broncos, Rams, and Wolf Pack securing members of their 2023 class. Boise State gained a verbal commit and had a big-time recruit on campus for a visit, so they take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 2

Boise State: 2

Nevada: 2

Colorado State: 1

San Jose State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

As of April 15th, we are in the spring evaluation period. dead period. This lasts until the end of May.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 5

Commitment Spotlight

OL Jason Steele (Boise State)

“It’s hard to choose one reason why I love Boise State, but one thing was the self-determination and energy I saw in practice. Everybody was flying around and having fun, which is what the game should be like. Also, Boise was one of the few places where I could really envision myself living there. I truly believe Coach Keane will develop me to be the best player that I can possibly be. He and I have been developing our relationship over the past year and I truly trust him and the rest of the coaching staff to bring the best out of us every day. Coach Avalos is an amazingly genuine person which I value a lot. The whole recruiting staff are amazing as well and did an amazing job recruiting me, Coach Coop, Coach Harris, and Coach Jason were all texting me every day and showed me they wanted to know me as a person, not just a player. The coaching staff also made an effort to know my parents and my family which stood out among other schools. I really appreciated that because I’m a big family man and love my family as much as anything. The coaching staff plans to have me come in early after winter break and get me developed so I’m able to be ready for college competition when the season comes around. Coach Keane talked to me about being mentored by the senior center as well. I know I have to earn the spot but I’m hopeful that I’ll be playing as a sophomore in the center position and really be a leader when it comes to the offense.”

QB Jax Leatherwood (Nevada)

“One of the main reasons I chose Nevada was that the coaches were incredible. They were great to me from the get-go and have a direction for the program going forward. I have a relationship with every coach on the staff and it’s almost as if we’re family already. They plan to use me as a pocket passer who can pull the ball and run every once in a while too. They have a very similar offense to my high school’s which made me feel comfortable deciding to play in their offense.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

DE/TE James Rothstein was offered by Air Force

DE/TE Brady Nassar was offered by Air Force

OL Ryan Blum was offered by Air Force

QB Brock Thomas was offered by Air Force

DE Aiden Herring was offered by Air Force

DE Campbell Sager was offered by Air Force

WR Naseri Danielson was offered by Air Force

RB Jordan Fisher was offered by Air Force

RB Kai Hall was offered by Air Force

TE Tucker Ashcraft was offered by Air Force

TE Luke Leighton was offered by Air Force

TE/LB Kamaehu Kaawalauole was offered by Air Force

TE George Burhenn was offered by Air Force

OL Cooper Powers was offered by Air Force

OL Derek Thompson was offered by Air Force

RB Charles Greer was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Israel Polk was offered by Air Force and SDSU

DE/TE Seamus Gilmartin was offered by Air Force, SDSU, and UNLV

DE Tausilinu’u Akana was offered by Boise State

WR Keynan Higgins was offered by Fresno State and Hawaii

JUCO DB Jadon Pearson was offered by Hawaii and SDSU

DE/TE Samson Ogunade was offered by Nevada

WR Layton Duncan was offered by Nevada

DE Jayden House was offered by Nevada

TE/DE Tyler Bourland was offered by Nevada

QB Reed Harris was offered by SDSU

DB Jelani McLaughlin was offered by SDSU

OL Peyton Farmer was offered by SDSU

WR Jeremiah McClure was offered by SJSU

2026 QB Devin Rasmussen was offered by SJSU

DL Iosefa Tapeni was offered by UNLV

OL Ryan Silver was offered by UNLV

WR Darius Cannon was offered by UNLV

DB Jaden DaCosta was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Josh Joyner was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Jaythn Long was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Christian Thatcher was offered by UNLV

WR/DB Gavin Hunter was offered by Utah State

Visits

Boise State: DE Tausilinu’u Akana

Hawaii: QB John Keawe Sagapolutele, WR Chavis Kamahoali’i Lee, DE Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, RB Ike Daniels

Nevada: TE Michael Floyde, DL Brody Bilek, WR Layton Duncan, DE Hunter Lay, LB Ishmael Aceves, TE/DE Tyler Bourland, DE/TE Seamus Gilmartin

SDSU: DB Leroy Bryant

SJSU: WR Jeremiah McClure

Utah State: OL Kory Symington

Wyoming: WR Silas Evans III

Commits

OL Jason Steele committed to Boise State

An unknown player committed to Colorado State

QB Jax Leatherwood committed to Nevada

