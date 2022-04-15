Mountaintop View 4-15-22

Lots of news to click on from several MW sports around the conference. We take the standard deduction to save time and give you as much sports news as possible on this Tax Day 2022. Enjoy!!

Read the inspiring story of how a former New Mexico Lobo overcame her challenges as a player to become the first woman to be a manager of a major league baseball affiliate and how she uses her past to help players in the present.

Check out this interesting path to Boise State....

Kelsey Lalor grew up playing baseball and played basketball for her first three years in college. She decided to switch to softball in 2020 and landed at Boise State.@kelsey_lalor | @BroncoSportsSB https://t.co/vll4TWKWtv — D1Softball (@D1Softball) April 14, 2022

San Diego State, led by their star pitcher Maggie Balint, almost swept the weekly awards. Who was the non-Aztec player who was awarded for stellar play last week?

There was plenty of court action last week in the Mountain West. See which players were named and their cumulative performances that garnered special mentions.

Rams sign new basketball recruit from Bronco backyard

Payne was named Player of the Year in Idaho by the Idaho Statesman

Love that we were able to have @jackpayneee11 ink a new NLI today!#CSURams x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/8mnyunHGCs — Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) April 13, 2022

Boise State’s answer.....

✍️



It's a great day to be a Bronco! Help us welcome our highest High School signee EVER, Sadraque Nganga to #BroncoNation!!#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/MSMGcMm6V4 — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) April 14, 2022

ESPN comes out with their preseason FPI rankings. See where the Mountain West teams landed. Can you guess who is ranked first in MW? Spoiler alert, none are in Top 25.

Led by Steeplechaser Elise Thorner, the Lobos track squad moving up nationally

Thorner has the fastest time this year nationally in the 3000m steeplechase.

The Lobo women's squad moved up one spot to No. 18 in this week's @USTFCCCA Rating Index! #GoLobos | #WeAreNM pic.twitter.com/Xe4v7eRybm — New Mexico XC/T&F (@UNMLoboXCTF) April 11, 2022

