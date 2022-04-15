 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 4-15-22

An overcomer story, Bronco takes unusual path to college softball, Softball/Tennis POTW, Basketball signees, ESPN FPI preseason rankings, Lobos Women’s T & F keeps climbing in rankings

By RudyEspino

Lots of news to click on from several MW sports around the conference. We take the standard deduction to save time and give you as much sports news as possible on this Tax Day 2022. Enjoy!!

Trailblazing Manager can Relate to Struggles

Read the inspiring story of how a former New Mexico Lobo overcame her challenges as a player to become the first woman to be a manager of a major league baseball affiliate and how she uses her past to help players in the present.

Check out this interesting path to Boise State....

Mountain West Softball Players of the Week

San Diego State, led by their star pitcher Maggie Balint, almost swept the weekly awards. Who was the non-Aztec player who was awarded for stellar play last week?

Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

There was plenty of court action last week in the Mountain West. See which players were named and their cumulative performances that garnered special mentions.

Rams sign new basketball recruit from Bronco backyard

Payne was named Player of the Year in Idaho by the Idaho Statesman

Boise State’s answer.....

College Football Power Index 2022

ESPN comes out with their preseason FPI rankings. See where the Mountain West teams landed. Can you guess who is ranked first in MW? Spoiler alert, none are in Top 25.

Led by Steeplechaser Elise Thorner, the Lobos track squad moving up nationally

Thorner has the fastest time this year nationally in the 3000m steeplechase.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: MWCConnection Roundtable: What do you think about NIL in college sports?

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 4-18-22. The latest news, offers, and commitments

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...